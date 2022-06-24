All Star Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Miss Vanjie Spill ‘Messy’ Filming Secrets: Hookups, Partying

From hookups to partying, All Star Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick and Vanessa "Miss Vanjie" Mateo spilled “messy” filming secrets and “behind-the-scenes tea” exclusively to Life & Style .

Producers had to put “a limit” on the cast’s alcohol consumption after people took things too far and were “passing out” and “throwing up,” Miss Vanjie, 30, reveals.

“Some people couldn't handle their alcohol, and I'm like, I'm a OG,” Angelina quips, noting some partying got “messy” while filming. “I know what I'm doing. I'm 35 years old. I want my drink … When is the last time I threw up when I was drinking?”

The Jersey Shore alum adds that she was “not used” to having “a limit” on alcohol while filming a show. “We really couldn't drink alcohol,” she explains. “I’m not an alcoholic, but I like to, you know, get loose and chill. [It’s] a lot in an environment [like this]. First of all, cameras in your face and then on top of that, these challenges — we didn't know what to expect.”

Curbing the amount of booze consumed didn’t seem to hinder cast hookups. Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are still dating after meeting during season 1, and Angelina and Miss Vanjie admit they were really encouraging their costars to “throw your legs up to the moon.”

“We wanted everyone to mingle and have fun,” Angelina acknowledges about cheering on season romances. “We were there to have fun and win.”

The cast surprisingly began connecting before even stepping foot on the beach in the Canary Islands. They all quarantined for five days in separate hotel rooms before filing for three and half weeks. As they were separated, information began “leaking” about who was there.

“Some people were hitting each other up … so, that’s some behind-the-scenes tea,” Miss Vanjie says about the cast finding out who was on the series while they still had access to their cell phones in their rooms.

Angelina reveals she first saw Luis “Potro” Caballero while standing on the “balcony” of her hotel room, and the two waved and texted each other about the funny coincidence.

That’s not to say there wasn’t a bit of drama between the cast. Angelina addressed speculation that she and Giannina, 29, have beef between them after explosive trailers. “I was actually going to her for a lot of advice, and I would open up to her a lot in the middle [of filming],” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star says, while still leaving a bit of mystery as to what unfolds between the ladies on the Paramount+ series.

Angelina and Miss Vanjie note there’s a cast group chat that some people choose not to participate in unless it’s “convenient” for them. “They’re in the cast, but they’re not there,” the Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum says.

Season 1 is sure to have a lot of juicy drama, hookups and more! The premiere of All Star Shore will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Wednesday, June 29.