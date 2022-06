Hendersonville – Paul Conroy, Executive Director of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, said, “We are thrilled to have John Young Shik Concklin on board as our new music director.” His talent and experience are just what our organization needs to take us into our 50th season. We truly feel that this will be a new musical era for the HSO. Our new season will be announced in the next few weeks. A typical concert with this orchestra has 60-70 talented musicians, many of whom reside in Henderson County.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO