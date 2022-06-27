See more stories on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. The fashion and beauty worlds, and much of corporate America, immediately spoke out Friday against the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years. Companies and executives in recent years have been thrust into the political arena to comment on everything from gun violence to the #MeToo movement, and on Friday did the same with the Supreme Court’s ruling, a decision that will lead to near total bans on the procedure in about half of U.S. states.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO