Akron Launches Akron Home Repair Program Featured

AKRON, Ohio -- In 1917, Goodyear co-founder Frank Seiberling began development on Fairlawn Heights, a neighborhood of fine homes intended for business leaders and Goodyear executives not far from his newly completed Stan Hywet estate. Today, the area is one of Akron’s most desirable addresses full of homes of period charm and character. 2020 Stockbridge Road is one of them. Though not original to the neighborhood, the home was built in 1983 on land the current owners purchased from the Seiberling Family.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO