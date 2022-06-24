Akron Launches Akron Home Repair Program Featured

— Today, at an event at Reservoir Park Community Center, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and City officials announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program. This program will help repair homes in Akron with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The focus areas will be on repairing existing homes to ensure they are clean, safe, dry, and ADA accessible.
CLEVELAND — One Cleveland neighborhood had a bit of a scare on Sunday as some people thought a cheetah was on the loose. Turns out the animal in question is actually a cat and not a cheetah – something that looks like a Savannah or serval cat. “The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms a woman was shot overnight in the city’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. Crews took her to University Hospitals with minor injuries, according to EMS, and her condition is stable. This happened in the area of East 177th Street and Harvard Avenue. Cleveland police have...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a woman was murdered. The Summit County Medical Examiner said it happened in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue in Akron. The victim was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital emergency room, where the medical examiner...
CLEVELAND — If you are traveling in downtown Cleveland Sunday morning, you may need to find a new route.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Cuyahoga Falls is hosting an Outdoor Rec Fest to celebrate the outdoor recreation opportunities available in the city and Northeast Ohio on Saturday, July 2 from noon-5 p.m. in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. The event will highlight hiking, biking, tubing, kayaking, fishing and climbing, according to...
AKRON, Ohio -- In 1917, Goodyear co-founder Frank Seiberling began development on Fairlawn Heights, a neighborhood of fine homes intended for business leaders and Goodyear executives not far from his newly completed Stan Hywet estate. Today, the area is one of Akron’s most desirable addresses full of homes of period charm and character. 2020 Stockbridge Road is one of them. Though not original to the neighborhood, the home was built in 1983 on land the current owners purchased from the Seiberling Family.
AKRON, Ohio – Cleveland Clinic Akron General on Friday celebrated the opening of a food pantry on the hospital’s first floor to help patients who are experiencing food insecurity. Initially, the pantry will provide food for patients of the hospital’s Center for Family Medicine who indicate they have...
AKRON, Ohio – Downtown Akron has undergone a series of changes, from restaurants to businesses to the Main Street Corridor project that reconstructed the thoroughfare over several years. One recent void has been fine dining. Until now. You could say Crave is a new old addition. Owners Aaron and...
