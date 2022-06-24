ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Launches Akron Home Repair Program Featured

By Steffany Murdock
 3 days ago

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron...

Mayor Horrigan Announces Akron Home Repair Program

— Today, at an event at Reservoir Park Community Center, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and City officials announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program. This program will help repair homes in Akron with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The focus areas will be on repairing existing homes to ensure they are clean, safe, dry, and ADA accessible.
