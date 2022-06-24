ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Sampson man wins first $1M Carolina Jackpot prize

By NC Education Lottery
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koJzJ_0gL0Vtnd00

David Chestnutt of Clinton took a chance on a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game.

Chestnutt purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday afternoon, Chestnutt could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,063.

The $10 Carolina Jackpot game launched this month with five top prizes of $1 million. Four $1 million prizes remain to be won.

The game also features a new second-chance opportunity for those who buy Carolina Jackpot tickets. For the first time, any Carolina Jackpot scratch-off can be entered into second-chance drawings that feature a rolling jackpot. As more tickets are entered, the larger the rolling jackpot grows.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. In May, the state announced that Clinton City Schools would receive nearly $900,000 in money raised by the lottery for roofing for three elementary schools. For details on how $4.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Sampson County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

'Oh my God': Wake County woman at loss for words after $100K lottery win

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County woman's lottery winnings came just days after her birthday. Millicent Massey, who lives in Fuquay-Varina, had just celebrated a birthday on Tuesday, so her $100,000 win in the North Carolina Education Lottery served as a welcomed late gift. “My birthday was Tuesday so...
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off

CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — David Chestnutt, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Chestnutt bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. When he arrived at lottery […]
CLINTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Clinton, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restaurant cancels reservations after Roe vs Wade decision

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A popular Wilmington restaurant shut its doors for dinner service after the historical supreme court decision. The owners of Ceviche’s canceled more than 150 reservations to join a protest Friday night at Innes Park in downtown Wilmington. Owner Laura Tiblier says she closed in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Arrest made in fatal Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars in connection with an earlier fatal shooting in Goldsboro. Police say Tony Paul Young was identified as the person that shot and killed Cleveland Lavon Ward on June 20. On Wednesday, a warrant was placed for Young’s arrest on an open...
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Jackpot#The Am Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Philly

Family, Friends Hold Celebration Of Life Event For Delco Man That Drowned In Wildwood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A celebration of life happened on Sunday for the Drexel Hill man who drowned at a beach in Wildwood last month. Nineteen-year-old Alfred Nasir Williams went swimming off the coast of Wildwood in late May when he was caught in a rip tide. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Williams for days before his body was discovered. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Cobbs Creek Park to honor his memory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
WECT

17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition. WPD...
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy