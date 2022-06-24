ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

BiP’s Evan Bass Says There’s ‘No Revenge’ in Carly Waddell Divorce Because of Their Kids: You Can’t ‘Take Sides’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Bachelor Nation’s Evan Bass is continuing to open up about his new normal nearly two years after splitting from Carly Waddell .

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass: The Way They Were

Read article

“It’s death and horrible,” Bass, 39, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, June 23, when asked how hard it is to go through a divorce . “Especially when everything that’s out there ain’t true.”

The former erectile dysfunction specialist sparked a romance with Waddell, 36, during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise . After an on-and-off connection and an emergency room visit, the pair got engaged during the September 2016 finale. Despite tying the knot on the BiP beach the following season, the pair went their separate ways in December 2020 .

Exes Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' Cute Pics With Their 2 Kids: Family Album

Read article

“There can be no revenge when u [sic] have kids together ,” Bass — who shares daughter Bella, 3, and son Charlie, 3, with the Bachelor alum — wrote in a second Instagram Story on Thursday. “As an aside, there are also no sides in a divorce with kids [because] the kids are the only damn side to take and how dare y’all tryna take sides back in the day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdHtq_0gL0Tukm00
Courtesy of Evan Bass/Instagram

The Q&A came shortly after the Tennessee resident — who also shares sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley with ex-wife Marie Bass — opened up about the nature of his divorce from Waddell.

“I just don’t think we set the foundation in the way that we should have,” Bass admitted during a Thursday appearance on the “Talking It Out” podcast , noting that it feels “embarrassing” to be divorced twice. “I’m not out of it. … Like, it’s still emotional. It’s this deep sadness still, I don’t know if you ever just get completely, like, perfect. There’s the scars and the wounds — they heal but they’re also there to teach you and teach me and I’m trying my best.”

Since the former ABC personalities called it quits, they have been working to coparent their two toddlers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKbkZ_0gL0Tukm00
Evan Bass and Carly Waddell MEGA

“It's been a bit of a process,” Bass told podcast cohosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo . “I’ve got my older boys, other than the one who's moved out full time. I really wanted, like, 50/50 but there's part of that you just have to give up and be, like, they're so young, they need their mom. It sucked. I hate it. I hate not being with them all the time. You work through it. It's never easy. There’s no such thing as easy coparenting. … But with Carly, it's fine. I think we've found our groove and it's good.”

All the Signs That Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Were Headed for a Split

Read article

In his Instagram Story Q&A session, the reality TV alum also revealed he was dating again — albeit “not well” — before gushing about fatherhood, noting that he feels the happiest when he is with his little ones.

“[My biggest regret is] not spending every waking moment with my kids,” Bass explained on Thursday, getting emotional over the revelation. “They are literal perfection and I regret every moment I’m away from them.”

Comments / 0

