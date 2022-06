Wheeling, W. Va. - As the month of June ends, we continue to inch closer towards the 2022-2023 season with another exciting year of Cardinals Athletics coming your way. In our final Saturday Game Rewind of June we head back to a cold and windy October afternoon as the Wheeling Rugby team took Bishop Schmitt Field to battle Davenport. The team was at a crossroads of their season after taking two tough losses to Army and Notre Dame before getting a forfeit victory over Kent State to move their record to 4-2. A loss would have made them 4-3 and had them climbing out of a slump, but they were determined and battled their way to a 29-29 tie that moved them to 4-2-1 and seemingly spring boarded their season as they went to two National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) National Championship events and finished as the sixth best team in the country.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO