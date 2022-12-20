Best Golf Bags Under $100 2022

Best Golf Bags Under $100

When it comes to golf it can be difficult to keep your budget to a minimum. After all, it isn't exactly the cheapest sport to play! Whether it is the best golf clubs , best golf balls, or even the best golf shoes , it can be a costly venture. For that reason, you're going to want to try to ensure the longevity of all your golf gear, by storing it correctly and keeping it safe from the elements on the course, and that's where having a good golf bag is priceless.

Whether you play with one of the best golf stand bags or best golf cart bags , the golf bag is perhaps the most important piece of equipment that keeps all your clubs, apparel and other necessities in check. It's therefore crucial to ensure you have a waterproof and light bag with a lot of storage space included. The best golf bags on the market can be quite pricey and that may put them out of reach of many, especially with the cost of living going up and up. But here at Golf Monthly, we have sought to bring you the best golf bags for under $100.

You may think that, because they are under $100 they aren't going to be very good, but actually, that's where you're wrong, as for the majority of the bags on this list, their performance competes with those which are almost triple the cost. And if you're looking to kit yourself out with some top quality gear for less the price, why not also check out our guide on the best golf shoes under $100 , which features popular brands including New Balance, Nike and adidas!

Stand Bags

(Image credit: Wilson)

Wilson Staff Feather Carry Golf Bag

Weight: 5.1lbs/2.3kg | Pockets: 5 | Colors: 5

Lightweight Outstanding value Blue/Orange option is usually only model under $100

Coming in at around $99.99, the Wilson Staff Feather Carry Golf Bag provides premium performance at a budget that won't break the bank. Featuring five spacious pockets, it also has a number of excellent colorways which will catch the eye of any golfer. The five-way divider also means your clubs slide in and out of the bag easily. It is also extremely lightweight at just 5.1lbs, with padding on the straps and hip/lower back, which provides excellent protection and comfort when on the golf course. For under $100 it is superb value for money but it should be noted this price can vary between retailers.

(Image credit: Future)

Weight: 3.3lbs/1.5kg | Pockets: 4 | Colors: 3

Comfortable Extremely lightweight Easily maneuvered Only for a half set One pocket too few perhaps

Designed to fit a half set of between seven to eight clubs, this is a fantastically priced option from Inesis - a brand we always recommend looking at if you're in the market for some value for money golf gear (check out some of the best budget golf rangefinders if you didn't believe me). Although, if you're looking for the best golf stand bags to accommodate your full set of 14 clubs, or anything close to this number, then steer clear of this option. What it does offer is an extremely lightweight bag that comes in at just over 3lbs in weight. With that you'll get space for all your golf balls, tees and apparel. The shoulder straps are adjustable and padded and there is a padded panel on the bag where it rests on your back. This means that carrying is not at all tiring and does not put any excess strain on your shoulders.

(Image credit: Izzo Golf )

Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite Stand Bag

Weight: 3.2lbs/1.2kg | Pockets: 4 | Colors: 6

Lightweight Ergonomic Great for beginner players Very basic golf bag

Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite Stand Bag is a streamlined version of many of the best golf stand bags on the market. It boasts a 4-way top divider and four well-placed pockets that'll keep all your valuables in good order. Essentially, this bag is a great option for any player who doesn't want to carry a ton of equipment with them on the course but is also one of the best golf bags for beginners , for that same reason. It comes in six different colors and boasts a very cool aesthetic that delivers a streamlined, eye-catching design on the course!

(Image credit: Hot-Z)

Hot-Z Golf 3.0 Stand Bag

Weight: 7.2lbs/3.7kg | Pockets: 5 | Colors: 5

Graphite friendly divider Three ergonomic handles Comfortable hip pad Not the most quality material

Another excellent budget stand bag that boasts a 14-way graphite friendly separator that will help to ensure the longevity of your golf clubs. That also makes the Hot-Z 3.0 stand bag a great option for any golfer who likes to stay organised on the course. Further more it also boasts three easy to use lift handles on the top, front and lower front of the bag, making it a great option for those who have difficulty lifting their bag into and out of the trunk of their car.

The bag boasts five zippered pockets, and a velour lined valuables pocket, that is a really handy addition if you're prone to misplacing your valuables on the golf course. Lastly it also comes with a handy umbrella holder and rain hood cover which are great additions if you regularly find yourself caught in the rain! Considering the price of this golf bag and the amount of features you get with it, this is a fantastic value option for any golfer on a budget!

Cart Bags

(Image credit: Hot-Z)

Hot-Z Golf 2.5 Cart Bag

Weight: 2.5lbs/1.1kgs | Pockets: 6 | Colors: 2

Seriously light cart bag Excellent pockets Graphite protective separator Not the most durable material

Hot-Z are one of our favorite manufacturers when it comes to producing value for money golf bags and this excellent cart bag lives up to that reputation. It boasts a 14-way club separator and is very easy to lift and carry thanks to its padded and elasticated strap, as well as the three well-placed lifting handles on the bag. It also comes with a towel ring with a velcro glove attachment, which you can use to pin one of the best golf gloves , or best rain gloves too while you putt!

(Image credit: Amazon)

Precise MX14 Deluxe Cart Bag

Weight: 6.9lbs/3.1kg | Pockets: 6 | Colors: 2

Lightweight and easy to move Convenient features like cooler pocket 14-way top will divide opinion

This Precise MX14 Deluxe Cart Bag is a top performer and, for just under $100, it delivers brilliant value for money. Precise has implemented a 'graphite friendly' 14 way divider top, meaning your clubs will stay separated from one another and will last for longer. The bag also features six spacious pockets, with a cooler pocket, this comes in handy especially on the days when the sun is beaming down on the course. If your golf bag doesn't come with a drinks cooler though, don't fret! We've got you covered here with some of the best golf cooler bags in the game. For a cart bag , it is extremely lightweight, weighing just 6.9lbs, which means that there will be no problems transporting it around.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Wilson Golf W Cart Bag

Weight: 3.5lbs/1.6kg | Pockets : 8 | Colors: 2

Three nice colors available Wilson is a well-trusted brand Will require a cart as well

Wilson features again, but this time in the form of the Golf W Cart Bag. We have found the bag for just over $80, and it provides superb value for money, as there is a lot of bag available to the user. To start, it is extremely lightweight at just 3.5lbs, something that will appeal to those who use trolleys out on the golf course. What will also appeal are the eight pockets, which provide plenty of storage space for your apparel and other necessities.

Pencil Bags

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Carry Double Strap Bag

Weight: 1.9lbs/0.9kg | Pockets: 3 | Colors: 2

Extremely lightweight Good storage for a pencil bag Quite limited when you can use it

Callaway produce some of the best golf clubs and best golf balls on the market, but the brand is also known to make a quality bag or two . Weighing just 1.9lbs, the Golf Carry Double Strap Bag is water-resistant, which makes it perfect for wintery conditions when the weather and elements are against you. For a slim bag, it also features a velour-lined valuables pocket, plus a further three zippered pockets that can store apparel and tees etc. Costing $89.99, it is a great addition to anyone's game, with the Callaway name a definite stand out.

(Image credit: Amazon)

TaylorMade Quiver Stand Bag

Weight: 3lbs/1.4kg | Pockets: 6 | Colors: 2

As light as they come Nice little stand to keep bag up off wet ground Streamlined bag means less storage

Another big name that produces some excellent bags is TaylorMade, with the company's Quiver Pencil Bag offering plenty of storage space despite being quite slim. Featuring six pockets, it also has a smart Self Adjusting Strap System that allows for a comfortable and stable carry. What's more, the extended grab handle and mini retractable legs make it easy to grab and go, whilst the top and base are also designed for accessibility on golf carts. Some of the best Taylormade golf bags are designed to help you navigate the course with ease, but if you're looking for a lightweight golf bag, then you should also check out the best sunday golf bags and best golf pencil bags .

How we test golf bags

Our testing process for all golf gear, let alone golf bags, is rigorous and comprehensive. As far as our methodology goes, if we say we have reviewed a product, that means we have used it out on the golf course, and put it through its paces in different conditions. We also endeavor to use all the features on the golf bag, for example if the valuables pocket claims to be waterproof , we pour water on it to find out.

We should also say that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review because we tell things how we see it. As far as the testing team goes, the Golf Monthly team is a mixture of ages and handicaps, and most are members at golf clubs so regularly put golf gear to the test in fun rounds as well as competitions.

How to choose a golf bag

There are several key factors to consider when thinking about buying a golf bag and we have gone into those below...

1. Bag Type

Put simply what kind of bag do you want? Do you want a stand bag? Or a cart model? Or even a pencil bag for those quick summer rounds? All three have positives and negatives to them and you should think about what is important to you here as a way of choosing accordingly.

For example stand bags have comfort and lightness at the forefront of their designs, along with waterproofing and durability. The negatives here are they require more effort to use and don't have as much storage when compared to cart bags.

Cart bags are for those who want to use golf carts on the golf course. If this is you, then you'll likely want a stable model that is not only easy to lift and move around, but also one that sits firmly on your cart. Cart bags usually offer a lot of storage as well, but this does mean they are bulkier and heavier.

Pencil bags are usually very light and are ideal for quick rounds, but of course don't offer as much storage or strength compared to the other two types.

2. Storage

Have a think about how much gear you like to play with. If you like to take a lot, then a cart bag could be the way to go as you can store stuff away, and not have to carry it either. Stand bags often have good storage too but you will obviously have to carry and finally if you don't like to take that much gear onto the course then a pencil bag is ideal.

3. Waterproofing

If you live or golf somewhere that gets a lot of rain then this is a no-brainer really, get a bag that offers protection from the rain. Whereas if you don't, then this factor won't be as important. We should acknowledge that some models above are better than others in this regard because they have been designed as such.

4. Weight



Across all types of bag, weight is important. Stand bag and pencil bags obviously have to be lightweight because players will be carrying them on their backs and shoulders all day, whilst cart bags should also have a degree of lightness too so they are easy to maneuver on the golf course, and from the car to the cart itself. Thankfully most brands these days make lightweight models because not many players want to use a heavy bag.

5. Looks

How do you want your golf bag to look? Whether it be a stand or cart model, brands try their best to create design aesthetics that stand out, or blend in on the golf course. Therefore have a think about which models you like the look of, or if some bags have different color schemes.

For more excellent golf bag offerings, why not check out our guides on the best lightweight golf bags , best budget golf bags and best golf bags for seniors .

FAQs

Should I buy a stand bag or a cart bag?

That depends on your preferences. Cart bags are typically heavier than stand bags and if you like to walk the course as you play, I'd recommend opting for a stand bag as they are lighter and easier to carry. Cart bags meanwhile, are better for players who use golf buggies and carts regularly.

What bag should a senior golfer buy?

Depending on your experience level and how many clubs you use during your round, senior players should look to use golf bags that are both lightweight and come with plenty of support in the straps and at the lumbar. Perhaps look for a lightweight stand bag that also comes with plenty of handles and pockets.

What is a golf pencil bag used for?

Pencil bags are perhaps one of the smallest and most lightweight golf bags you can purchase. They are designed for players who don't want to take a full bag of clubs out on the course with them, but instead want a lightweight bag of around six to seven clubs that'll get them round nine holes or a quick evening 18.