ST. PAUL, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday to further protect those traveling to Minnesota to get an abortion. “My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom,” Walz said in a statement. “This order shows our administration’s commitment to protecting patients and health care providers.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO