The 10 Best Health and Fitness Sales to Shop Right Now

Online shopping can be fun and convenient — until the sheer number of deals grows confusing and overwhelming.

That's why we've done the hard work for you: We've handpicked the best health and fitness sales to shop right now so you can focus on the fun part.

Mattresses

1. Avocado: $300 Off Organic Luxury Mattresses

This environmentally friendly mattress brand will leave you sleeping with a good conscious — and comfortably. Their mattresses are also among our top picks for the best mattresses for back and neck pain .

Now through the month of July, you can get $300 off their Organic Luxury mattress with code JULY.

Wellness

2. Hydro Flask: 20-Ounce Bottle 44% Off

Summer is here, and that means hydration is vitally important.

Hydro Flask — makers of water bottles, insulated coffee mugs and more — is selling their wide-mouth Alpine 20-ounce bottle in Carnation (a bright pink hue) at nearly half-off right now.

Sportswear

3. Saucony: Discounted Select Shoes

Some of Saucony's most long-standing shoes, like the Ride and Guide are on sale, as well as the wider-width versions of both the Ride and Guide.

4. Vuori: Jogger Pants Up to 50% Off

Athleisure is a fashion term we've become all too familiar with recently, and Vuori has it nailed down to a tee.

Vuori's ultra-comfortable Performance Jogger and Boyfriend Jogger are currently at a significant discount .

5. Brooks Running: 35% Off Select Apparel While Supplies Last

Brooks Summer Sale has begun, and the Seattle-based retailer has myriad on-sale styles to choose from.

Their Drive 3-Pocket Bra is one of the many pieces discounted — and it's actually our top bra for high support .

Food and Drinks

6. Partake Foods: 15% Off Through September 12

If you aren't already familiar with Partake Foods, it's a brand worth getting to know.

The Black- and woman-owned business makes products that are gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan, after founder Denise Woodward couldn't find healthy snack options for her daughter who has food allergies , according to the brand's website .

Partake is offering 15 percent off for LIVESTRONG.com readers using the offer code LIVESTRONG15 at checkout now through September 12.

7. Olipop: 15% Off One Order

This soda (which is one of our top picks for low-sugar drinks ) includes a collection of ingredients aimed at supporting gut health. The brand's best-selling variety pack comes in six different flavors, each with no more than 5 grams of sugar.

LIVESTRONG.com readers can get 15 percent off one order by using the code LIVESTRONG15 at checkout.

Fitness Equipment

8. Fitbit: Select Products Up to 40% Off

Fitbit is having its annual summer sale , where a variety of the trackers and smartwatches are being sold at a significant discount.

This sale ends July 24, and if you spend more than $50 you'll qualify for free shipping as well. If you're having a tough time deciding between what model to go with, you can check out our list of the best fitness trackers of 2022 , where we featured both the Luxe and Versa — both are on sale right now.

9. Salomon: Hydration Vest 25% Off at REI

Whether you're training for an ultra-marathon or your first 5K, hydration is key.

Salomon's Adv Skin 12 Set Hydration Vest will be able to sustain the longest of endurance activities. Weighing in at less than 10 ounces, you won't have to worry about the pack holding you back either. The black option is 25 percent off.

10. Hyperice: Venom Line $50 Off

Hyperice's Venom line is comprised of specially designed wraps that simultaneously heat and vibrate different body parts to enhance recovery.

We love Hyperice's massage gun and compression boots — and the customizable leg, shoulder and back wraps in the Venom line offer relief at a lower price point.