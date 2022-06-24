ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indigenous and family mourn expert killed in the Amazon

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTYQl_0gKzAQzA00

Members of Brazilian Indigenous groups, friends and family members gathered Friday to mourn Bruno Pereira, an expert on Indigenous peoples who was killed with a British journalist during a trip to the heart of the Amazon rainforest. His was cremated following the ceremony.

Pereira, who was on leave from Brazilian government agency for Indigenous affairs, and reporter Dom Phillips were allegedly killed by a fisherman on June 5, the day they disappeared in the Javari Valley region, close to Brazil's border with Peru and Colombia.

Members of Xukuru Indigenous group sang mourning songs close to Pereira's sealed casket, with his framed picture on top, during the ceremony in Recife, where a banner demanded “JUSTICE for Dom and Bruno.”

Marcos Xukuru, a chief of the Xukuru group, said he and others had come “to honor our warrior ... warrior Bruno who becomes a martyr for all of us, for the Indigenous cause ... for those who fight in defense of life,” he told journalists.

Thany Rufino, Pereira’s sister in law, thanked those “who prayed, searched, worked, represented Bruno.”

"May God in his greatness repay them all and their families. Now, we are dedicated to love, forgiveness and prayer,” she said.

Police investigators said last week the bodies of the two men were found in deep into the forest, where they were taken by their killer. Police have arrested three people in connection with the crime.

Pereira had been trying to help Indigenous groups of the Javari Valley create a 350-kilometer (220-mile) trail marking the southwestern border of their territory to help protect it from encroachment by ranchers and other outsiders.

He was helping Phillips during a reporting trip to the region when they were attacked. The journalist, whose funeral was scheduled for Sunday in in Rio de Janeiro, was writing a book on Amazon preservation.

Pereira, 41, was born in the northeastern city of Recife and started his professional career as a journalist. But his interest in Indigenous affairs and languages — he learned four of them — led him to work for the government's National Indian Foundation.

He quickly became one of the country’s biggest experts on the Javari Valley, where he used to spend months at work, with little contact with the outside world. His wife Beatriz Matos, an anthropologist, encouraged his mission. They had two children.

Pereira lived in Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the Javari Valley, for many years.

Pereira told The Associated Press in an off-the-record conversation in November that he was waiting for the end of the Jair Bolsonaro presidency to return to the Indigenous agency and meanwhile would work with an Indigenous people's association.

Pereira also wanted to spend more time in Belém, one of the biggest cities of the Amazon and home of his wife, watching his 2- and 3-year-old children grow.

His casket was covered with three items representing some of his passions; the flag of the state of Pernambuco, where he grew up, another of his favorite soccer team, Sport, and a shirt of the Indigenous group he had been working for.

———— Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#The Amazon Rainforest#Violent Crime#British#Brazilian#Xukuru Indigenous
pawmypets.com

Touching Time Man Comforts Gorilla That Just Lost His Mother

A heartbreaking picture has surfaced online showing a park ranger who is calming a gorilla that lost its mother to poachers. For this poor hill gorilla, the pain is clearly all too much. In a clear and emotional display of mourning, the distressed gorilla is keeping park ranger Patrick Karabaranga for some support.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Former US Marine gets 16 years in prison as leader of Mexican drug cell

Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr.’s turn from a U.S. Marine to the leader of a Mexican drug trafficking cell can be traced back to the night of Nov. 29, 1994. That’s when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer on a back road in North Carolina and flipped his car off a bridge into water. He was seriously injured, forcing a medical discharge from the Marines and ending his dream of joining a special operations unit. Even more devastating, his two daughters, ages 3 and 4, who were in the backseat, were killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Former Colombian drug lord Rodriguez Orejuela dies in U.S. prison

BOGOTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, a former leader of Colombia's once-powerful Cali cartel, has died in the United States while serving a 30-year drug trafficking sentence, his family said on Wednesday. Sometimes known by his alias 'Chessplayer,' Rodriguez was extradited to the United States in 2004. The...
BUTNER, NC
The Associated Press

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
THEATER & DANCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

715K+
Followers
161K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy