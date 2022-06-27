ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New hangs, eats and things to do around Philadelphia this summer

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NbvS_0gKz45Np00

Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers host FYI Philly's summer show, live from the Philadelphia Zoo.

Amina Restaurant offers Southern cuisine with an African twist

Amina Restaurant and Lounge offers Southern cuisine with a twist -- elevated dishes, and many with African spices.

Business partners Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon designed a menu with items like cheesesteak beignets, braised oxtails, Nigerian hot chicken, and 'peri-peri wings - seasoned with the African chili spice of the same name.

The name 'Amina' comes from a warrior princess from Nigeria in the 16th century and is also the name of owner Felicia Wilson's second daughter.

Decor includes two hand-painted murals of women warriors, and the walls are lined with artifacts from Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7TIL_0gKz45Np00

Amina Restaurant and Lounge | Instagram

104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-324-3745

The Cauldron is Philly's magical, fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant

At The Cauldron, everyone's either a wizard, a witch, or a nonbinary magical being with special powers to whip up potions.

With a magic wand, you can head to the magical menagerie, insert a wizard coin, wave your wand and the unicorns will dispense the cocktail or mocktail of your choice.

At your table, there is the potion-making experience. It's like an escape room meets cocktail-making class, where you brew concoctions with your dining companions.

The Cauldron is the concept of Matthew Courtland, of Medford, New Jersey.

He invented the magic wand, filled with sensor-based technology that he programs to pair with equipment.

David Duckworth is the co-founder and both are on a mission to bring magic to life.

They opened their first location in London. Philly is the sixth spot and only the second in the United States.

Along with the cocktails, there's magical food, too.

The fish and chips are battered in Yards beer and set on a bed of hot rocks and fairy dust.

When they pour hot seaweed broth on top, it gives you the smell of the ocean.

There are spicy dragon wings and a favorite from across the pond called cauliflower cheese.

They light it on fire and then put it out with ribbons of hot melted English cheddar.

And to end your meal, try the bubbling shots of death.

The Cauldron is family-friendly at certain times of the day with non-alcoholic versions of those cocktails the kids can whip up.

And because Matthew started his career as a teacher and found his love of fantasy through reading, they ask customers to bring a copy of their favorite childhood book.

They donate those to under-resourced schools in Philadelphia and Camden.

| The Cauldron Co. | Facebook | Instagram

1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

732-538-7630

Mother-son duo launch own fresh-squeezed lemonade brand

Dillonades are fresh-squeezed lemonades with real chunks of fruit inside the bottle.

CEO Tiffany Green named the brand after her 14-year-old son, Dillon.

They work together making a half dozen flavor combinations from original lemonade, to tropical, to berry berry.

Aside from the fresh fruit, they stick to the classic recipe of nothing more than fresh-squeezed lemons, water, and a little sugar.

Tiffany and Dillon started Dillonades in the summer of 2020.

It began with home deliveries, which turned into opportunities for pop-up shops.

You can now find Dillonades at supermarkets, delis, and cafes around the city.

Look for Dillonades stands this summer on the Atlantic City boardwalk and in the Cherry Hill Mall.

Dillonades | Facebook | Instagram

215-617-4422

Brandywine Valley has summer in full swing with things to do and see

There's always so much to do in Chester County's Brandywine Valley, and this summer is no exception.

A good place to start is the Brandywine Valley Tourism Information Center, adjacent to Longwood Gardens.

Staffers are available to help with endless information about things to do and see.

The tourist center is also the starting point for the Kennett Underground Railroad Tour.

Now through the fall, the monthly tours can be taken by bus, self-guided, or privately.

Featured stops are places that played a role in Kennett Square's extensive involvement with the abolitionist movement during the era of slavery and beyond.

At the Brandywine River Museum of Art, a new exhibit titled 'Dawoud Bey: Night Coming Tenderly, Black' features oversized photographs of what the artist imagined the flight of enslaved African-Americans might have been as they moved along the underground railroad network.

Also on exhibit through the summer is 'Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America'.

Works by such self-taught artists as Horace Pippin show how many artists without formal training were able to diversify the elite art world of the time.

Permanent collections are also a draw, with many of the local Wyeth family of artists featured year-round.

The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville was built in 1903, and recently expanded with two additional theaters and a large new concession stand.

While movies of all eras are always running, the theater is also the site of the annual 'Blobfest' during the second weekend of July, as well as a variety of music and comedy acts throughout the year.

For some high-flying fun, try the first annual Philly Balloon and Music Festival over the July Fourth weekend. The festival grounds in Glenmoor, Pennsylvania will have balloon rides available, as well as music, food, beer, wine and activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGptU_0gKz45Np00

Brandywine Valley Tourism Information Center | Facebook | Instagram

300 Greenwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

484-770-8550

Cape May Lighthouse Night Tours casts the Shore in a new light

Cape May Lighthouse has been helping mariners navigate the shores since 1839.

It's 156 feet tall with 199 steps to the top.

Make the climb during the day and you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, and all the way across the bay to the shores of Lewes, Delaware.

You'll also see the Lookout Tower, one of 15 towers built in New Jersey and Delaware to watch for German vessels threatening the coast during World War II. And you can get an aerial view of the bunker that's still on the beach.

It's a great history lesson, and this year you can experience that history in a whole new way.

It's called Stairway to the Stars.

The special climb, held only on select evenings, is timed to the new moon in the lunar cycle, helping stargazers to see some of their favorite constellations.

There's a Full Moon Lighthouse Tour when everything is well-lit for nighttime viewing.

If you want to make it a day, there are lots to do on the islands.

Beach Plum Farm is a working farm just over a mile inland where you can feed the pigs, shop the year-round farmers market and enjoy a meal made with ingredients produced on site.

Willow Creek winery is in walking distance of the farm.

You can pop by Cape May's iconic surfer bar, The Rusty Nail, and spend some time at America's first seaside resort, Congress Hall.

If you time your visit to the lighthouse just right, Mother Nature may put on a sky-high sunset show.

The lighthouse is hosting a fireworks climb July 3-4.

Cape May Lighthouse | Facebook | Instagram

215 Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May, NJ 08204

609-224-6066

Lighthouse & Fireworks Climb, July 3 & 4, 8:30-9:30pm

Lighthouse Full Moon, July 13 & August 11, 8-10pm

Stairway to the Stars Lighthouse Climb, June 28, July 28, August 27, 8-10pm

Willow Creek Winery & Farm | Facebook | Instagram

160-168 Stevens St, West Cape May, NJ 08204

Beach Plum Farm Website | Facebook | Instagram

140 Stevens Street, West Cape May, NJ 08204

609-459-0121

The Rusty Nail | Website | Facebook | Instagram

205 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ 08204

609-884-0017

Congress Hall | Facebook | Instagram

200 Congress Pl, Cape May, NJ 08204

609-884-842

Former world kickboxing champ opens Ten Hands Fight Sports

Descend into Ten Hands Fight Sports at 20th and Market Streets and you immediately get the vibe that it's time to work.

Two-time world kickboxing champ Randall Pogue is the man behind the Fight Sports name and the massive 12,500-square-foot space, filled with everything from traditional strength training and cardio equipment to battle ropes, TRX, plyo boxes, a heavy bag room, and a boxing ring.

Pogue describes it as "the best parts of four or five different boutique gyms all under one roof."

He promises that martial arts training will not only make you stronger, smarter, leaner, faster and fitter but also improve your life outside the gym, making you more disciplined and confident.

You can choose classes like kickboxing, boxing, and Muay Thai, to get in fighting shape or opt for maximum intensity conditioning with a fight or flight class.

Pogue is also a diet coach and says he can change your body in 12 weeks.

The first class is always free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MkAB_0gKz45Np00

Ten Hands Fight Sports | Facebook | Instagram

20th & Market Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

Sabbatical Beauty skincare combats sunburn, rejuvenates skin

This not-so-basic skincare line is using surprising hit-cult ingredients that are producing stunning results, and it's all made locally.

You can find Sabbatical Beauty inside South Philadelphia's BOK Building.

It's where founder and owner Adeline Koh and team conduct a little alchemy.

They're conjuring up creations from volcanic ash, to camel and donkey milk, snail serum and even 24 karat gold. The Chang E has 3 types of pearl extract.

After Sun Balm with sea kelp is part of her new summer collection. It basically is able to heal sunburns overnight, Adeline says.

The rose and hyaluronic acid serum combats dehydration with honey extracts. The glow press serum can cure dark spots and discoloration with Vitamin C.

Adeline promises her products will make you feel rejuvenated.

She started the beauty biz while on sabbatical from her job as an English Professor.

She felt inspired to use ingredients of her childhood in Singapore and started experimenting, creating her own products. She's educating the masses with easy tips and tricks and social justice is an important tenet.

Products are jarred in small batches and the retail shop is stocked with accessories, like the Guasha. It's similar to a crystal face roller and a common practice Adeline grew up doing, based on Chinese Medicine. She says it helps bring your body into balance.

There's also a men's collection and beard oil. You can take the Sabbatical Beauty's skincare quiz and build-your-own beauty routine on her website.

===

Sabbatical Beauty | Facebook | Instagram

Studio & Office Address: Bok Building, 1901 South 9th Street #308 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

World Café Live kicks off Puerta Abierta Music LatinX Summer Series

World Cafe Live has launched a brand new LatinX music series spotlighting fresh artists and sounds that reflect Philadelphia's diverse communities.

'Puerta Abierta' translates to 'open door', representing the series' mission, to 'open the door' to different cultures.

There are seven concerts through August, with four of them free to attend.

The project is part of World Cafe Live's mission to promote accessibility.

--

World Cafe Live's Puerta Abierta Music Series | Instagram | Facebook

3025 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104

Series runs through August 2022

Renee Goust and Audrey Funk perform June 23

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival back after 2 year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival is set for Saturday, July 16, 7-10 p.m.

Dozens of local breweries with more than 100 beers will be on hand, and you can sample as much as you want.

There's a special beer brewed specifically for the Zoo by Iron Hill Brewery called the Roaring Lion Pale Ale. You can get it at the zoo every day, try it at summer ale fest and pick it up at Iron Hill locations around the region.

Iron Hill donates a portion of all proceeds to the Philadelphia Zoo.

Along with the beer, there will be some of the best food trucks from the region serving up everything from tacos, vegan food, barbecue, Jamaican and Italian food.

The festival is a fundraiser for the zoo and a chance to visit the animals after hours.

And there are some new creatures to see.

The Ankole-Watusi cattle are the newest addition to the Zoo's African Plains exhibit. They are named Yamaani, Gaaju, Kutekaana and called "Cattle of Kings."

They are native to East Africa, descendants of an ancient breed of cattle that lived in the Nile Valley around 4000 BC.

They are prized for their massive horns that can span six feet tip to tip.

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival | Website | Facebook | Instagram

The South Street Headhouse District has brought back Dining Under The Shambles, with five restaurants sharing the historic landmark.

Through Oct. 30 from Thursday-Sunday, 6-10:30 p.m., the southbound lane of 2 Street between Lombard and Pine Streets will be closed for on-street and outdoor dining.

The Headhouse District launched the campaign to both give the area a European flair and to support local restaurants. Participating restaurants are Xochitl, Pizzeria Stella, Bloomsday Cafe, Bistro Romano, and Malbec Argentinian Steakhouse.

South Street Headhouse District | Facebook | Instagram

The Balcony Bar inside the Kimmel Center is back.

It's music, food, happy hour cocktails, and what just might be the best view overlooking Broad Street.

It's open Wednesdays from 4:30-7 p.m. through August 31st.

Balcony Bar at The Kimmel

300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, 19102

#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Retail Shop#South Philadelphia#Food Drink#Things To Do#What To Do#Restaurant Info#The Philadelphia Zoo#Southern#African#Nigerian#Cauldron
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Townhouse with Large Backyard in Fairmount

This updated vintage rowhouse has loads of original detail and eclectic charm. And wait till you see the backyard. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. There are many Fairmount denizens, not to mention folks who live outside it, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

America's Oldest Boardwalk Holds Le Dîner en Blanc in Atlantic City

On a perfect Summer night, June 25, 2022, the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk was the surprise location for the first-ever New Jersey Le Dîner en Blanc. As per true tradition, the event commenced with the all-recognizable "napkin wave." Atlantic City's First-Ever Le Dîner en Blanc Held on Iconic Boardwalk...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Holy 'Que Smokehouse Opens New Doylestown Location

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the acclaimed Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue, is pleased to announce the launch of its second location at Main Street Marketplace, adjacent to cocktail bar Hop/Scotch, in historic Doylestown, PA on Saturday, July 9. Fans of the renowned BBQ joint can visit this new "permanent pop-up" on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months, boasting a rotating menu of sandwiches and BBQ platters – available for dine-in at the bar fresco on the patio or take away.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
billypenn.com

New Giant supermarket opens on North Broad, bringing local goods and groceries to a fast-developing stretch

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. A new Giant supermarket just opened on the corner of Spring Garden and North Broad, solidifying the area as one of the next residential hotspots in Philadelphia and marking an impressive spurt for the Carlise, Pa.-based grocery chain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
