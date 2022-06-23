ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Kasparian Talks The Young Turks 20th Anniversary

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IywlU_0gKz2Qf100

Cheddar News

The Young Turks' Ana Kasparian on New Show 'No Filter,' Progressive Media

The Young Turks, one of the largest online progressive news outlets in the country, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and executive producer and host Ana Kasparian joined Cheddar News to discuss the success of TYT and her new show ‘No Filter’, and the latest political topics. “I think people have been so accustomed to like glossy new shows that lack substance, and we turned that on its head and decided to do the exact opposite of what traditional news had been doing," she said.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Randi Weingarten on States Stopping Abortions but Not Gun Violence Against Kids

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, joined Cheddar News to talk about how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade affects teachers as well as to point out the disconnect in preventing certain states control over gun laws while giving them the ability to completely ban abortions. "States no longer have a right to keep children safe from gun violence, yet all of a sudden, states now have this intrusive right into the very very private decisions of a family on if they want to have children or not," she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

AEW Women's Champ Nyla Rose on Transgender Visibility to Combat Ignorance

AEW's Nyla Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler in a major U.S. wrestling promotion, joined Cheddar News to talk about achieving the women's title and spoke on the numerous bans on trans athletes that have spread to multiple states nationwide. "A lot of the laws and everything that are coming out are based a lot in fear and lack of understanding. So with someone like myself having this platform being visible, just having the regularity to be seen, hopefully, that's gonna change a few hearts and change a few minds and just show the world that we're like anybody else," she said. "There's no reason to be scared. You know, we deserve just as much of a chance as anybody else to chase our dreams."
WWE
Cheddar News

Tidal Announces New Beyonce Album 'Renaissance'

Tidal, the music streaming service founded by a slew of artists including Jay Z and Beyonce, announced via Twitter the title and release date of Beyonce’s next studio album, "Renaissance." Set to come out on July 29, this is her first album to be released since "Lemonade," which dropped in 2016.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Kasparian
Cheddar News

Juneteenth Celebration Observed as a Federal Holiday

Today the U.S. is commemorating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for only the second time since President Biden signed it into law in June of 2021. Stock markets, banks, and schools are closed in observance of the holiday that remembers the last slaves held in the Confederacy to receive the notification of their freedom in Texas on June 19, 1865.
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

NeNe Leakes and Big Freedia Star in 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' on BET+

"College Hill: Celebrity Edition" is back on BET+ to bring your favorite celebrities in an all-star cast back to college at HBCUs, this time at Texas Southern University. Stars NeNe Leakes and Big Freedia joined Cheddar News to discuss the series, which premieres Monday, June 27, on BET+. When asked what her biggest challenge was during her collegiate return, NeNe Leakes said, "I discovered that my brain doesn't work the way it used to," she said. "We hadn't gone to school in forever, and you know, when you don't use certain parts of your brain, it just doesn't work like that anymore."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Young Turks#Tyt
Cheddar News

Vanessa Lachey on the Reality Behind Reality Shows Like ‘Love Is Blind’

Vanessa Lachey wears many hats between being an actress, model, and host, and she joined Cheddar News to talk about the cultural phenomenon of one of the shows she hosts, "Love Is Blind," a reality dating series on Netflix. "They're super raw, and you can't script it, and you can't rehearse it, and I think people feel that," she said. "You can feel it through the television screen."
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Key Takeaways From Elon Musk's First All-Hands Meeting With Twitter Employees

The Elon Musk-Twitter saga has entered a notable new chapter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke to Twitter employees yesterday for the first time since he agreed to acquire the social media company. Musk reportedly spoke on a range of topics and started the conversation by sharing his love of Twitter and by reiterating his desire to buy the company. Jeff Brain, CEO of CloutHub, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Devale Ellis on ‘Sistas’ Spinoff ‘Zatima’

Former NFL player turned actor Devale Ellis starred in Tyler Perry's "Sistas" as Zac and is preparing to return for the spinoff "Zatima." Ellis joined Cheddar News to talk about the series coming to BET+, his upcoming "Dead-Ass" podcast tour, and fatherhood.
NFL
Cheddar News

Behind the Worsening Teacher Shortage in Schools Across the Country

With the U.S. seeing a widespread teacher shortage, John King, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor and the former secretary of education under President Obama, spoke to Cheddar about what has been contributing to the issue. "We had a challenge around teacher retention before COVID. We don't pay teachers well enough. The working conditions are not good enough, but COVID exacerbated that," he said. "Now teachers are grappling with the consequences of the disruption to school that kids have experienced and disruptions of their everyday lives."
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cheddar News

Celebrating Pride and Ballroom Culture With Leiomy Maldonado in the Metaverse

Meta's Horizon Worlds is celebrating Pride month with the Dream House space for the LGBTQ+ community in the metaverse. Leiomy Maldonado, a ballroom pioneer, judge of HBO Max’s Legendary, and an LGBTQ+ community leader, joined Cheddar News in the virtual space to talk about inclusive culture in the metaverse and the mainstreaming of ballroom culture. “I feel like it's been a long time coming and being a part of that movement of bringing ballroom to mainstream has been you know a huge part of my journey," she said.
SOCIETY
Cheddar News

What Exactly Is a Recession?

Predictions of an approaching recession have been heating up, however, it is uncertain when and how hard one might hit. Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to explain what exactly makes up a recession in the first place.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

NFT Project 'the littles' Partnering With Time Studios on Animated Children's TV Show, Introducing Metaverse Arcade Experience

This edition of 'Cheddar Shakers' is brought to you by ADP. NFT project, 'the littles,' offers a collection of 10 thousand unique NFTs that live on the Ethereum blockchain. The company sold out its first NFT collection within the first three minutes of its launch back in December and has generated $40 million in secondary sales. Now, 'the littles' is partnering with Time Studios to turn its NFTs into an animated children's TV show and is also set to introduce a new metaverse arcade experience. Will Lee and Cass Chan, co-founders of the littles, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Major Layoffs Hit Big Media and Tech Firms Like Coinbase, Warner Bros. Discovery

Amid rising of inflation, a number of media and tech companies are facing layoffs and hiring freezes, such as Coinbase and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is cutting its sales force by as much as 30 percent. Even Elon Musk, who is still waiting to purchase Twitter, told employees of the social media giant during an all-hands call that he foresees layoffs in the future. Cheddar News takes a closer look into what this might mean for workers.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

Community Policy