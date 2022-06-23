Ana Kasparian Talks The Young Turks 20th Anniversary
The Young Turks, one of the largest online progressive news outlets in the country, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and executive producer and host Ana Kasparian joined Cheddar News to discuss the success of TYT and the latest political topics. “I think people have been so accustomed to like glossy new shows that lack substance, and we turned that on its head and decided to do the exact opposite of what traditional news had been doing," she said.
