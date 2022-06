Mike Fink, Recreation, Aquatics and Facilities Superintendent of the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center joined me on SYP. Also in studio was Katie Duggar, Accounting Specialist and Jacob Wilkins who is a Junior Camp Counselor at the Rec Center. There are many things going on at the Cody Rec Center, including the Runners’ Stampede on July 4th, Concerts in the Park with a variety of musicians at the Cody Park, Roller Event where your kids can bring their roller skates, skateboards or roller blades and skate on the gym floor before they re-do it.

CODY, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO