San Francisco, CA

Suspect arrested following fatal Muni train shooting in SF, police say

By Lyanne Melendez
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

A man has been arrested following Wednesday's deadly shooting on a Muni train in San Francisco, police said on Friday.

Javon Green, 26, was arrested at his home in Pittsburg Thursday at around 7:50 p.m., according to Ofc. Kathryn Winters with the San Francisco Police Department.

Green was taken into custody and charged with homicide, possession of a weapon, and use of firearm in commission of a felony, Ofc. Winters said.

He was the man pictured on a Muni train as a person of interest released by SFPD late Wednesday.

Despite life saving measures by San Francisco fire officials, a 27-year-old man was killed in the shooting, SF police said.

A 70-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar tweeted Wednesday morning that the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. inside the train and the suspect ran off the train at Castro Station and remains at large.

The shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday inside the train, and the suspect ran off the train at Castro Station.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar tweeted on Wednesday the shooting happened after a heated verbal altercation between the victim who was killed and suspect on the train.

