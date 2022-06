The State of Indiana wants to learn more about Hoosiers’ experiences with substance-use disorder and addiction-recovery services. Administered by the state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA), the “Recovery Capital Index” will take a holistic look at the addiction-recovery resources available to people across the state, to help determine whether further resources are needed to ensure patients stay on the path to recovery.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO