ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Songzio Men’s Spring 2023

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAt1g_0gKyEEUr00
Songzio Men’s Spring 2023 Courtesy of Songzio

Designer Jay Songzio likes to play with proportion and balance, and did so again this season, showing a bold collection at Paris’ American Cathedral. With the grand, Gothic setting and Dante’s “Inferno” as inspiration, Songzio could have mined all sorts of dark historical references. Instead he kept his cool using bright watercolors of aqua and sea-foam and an industrial, fluorescent strobe-effect sheen to freshen up his usual palette of black and gray, and deftly bridged South Korean references with modern tailoring.

There were glossy rain jackets and dramatic billowing capes made from parachute material, and mullet-style coats that combined the two.

Chopped and cropped, the sharply cut blazers had asymmetric edges, though Songzio told WWD that many pieces come in sets to mix and match — a blazer and an inner vest of opposite proportions for example — to give the option of balance and the garment more purpose. Silhouettes were oversized yet structured, while trousers had flow and movement.

“We always work with duality and very stark contrast,” he said. “We took a very classical theme but wanted a futuristic approach.”

Accessories were standouts. Songzio reinterpreted the Korean early 20th-century gomisun rounded-toe shape into chunky boots and sneakers. Sandals played off his bag collection, with delicate strings of leather, and glossy hats added a dreamlike quality to the collection.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Gucci Introduces Pet Collection

Click here to read the full article. Gucci is getting into the pet business. Today, the Italian luxury brand introduced the Gucci Pet Collection for dogs and cats featuring the house’s signature motifs. The selection includes collars and harnesses in plain leather, GG canvas, Web stripe and Herbarium or allover geometric G print, and embellished with details like the interlocking G logo or studs.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala Leashes come in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Janelle Monáe’s Sheer Roberto Cavalli Harness Gown Is a Sartorial Response to the Supreme Court at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Ever one for taking style risks, Janelle Monáe leaned on edgy style inspiration when choosing an outfit for the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, attending the award show in a sheer black skirt and a leather harness top. And the 36-year-old singer-actor used the radical fashion choice as a response to the current climate around women’s rights to their own bodies. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Monáe — who recently came out as nonbinary, clarifying that they use she/her and they/them pronouns — wore a black Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a flowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — For the first major collection of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear season, Givenchy’s models walked on water. A giant font filled with milky-white water and frothing mist in the courtyard of the Ecole Militaire served as a fluid runway where models, often bare-chested and in waterproof footwear, stomped and splashed toward a blinding set light.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#South Korean
Vogue Magazine

Meet Arturo Obegero—The Spanish Designer Dressing Harry Styles Put on His Second Show in Paris Today

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic, and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo,” was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading, and silks. Today, he’s showing his spring 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Kendall’s Boxer Shorts Say Summer Is Here

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2022 shows is the haute spin on humble boxer shorts (courtesy of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Valentino, to name a few). Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Wore White Prada Tuxedos for Their Wedding in Oaxaca City

Mario Rodriguez Graniel and Guy Rejwan met in 2013 during their first year of business school at Columbia University. They got engaged six years later during a trip to Florence. Mario brought up the topic during dinner so that one of the two could eventually prepare to pop the question. “Guy instead took this as a proposal and said ‘yes’ right there and then!” Mario, who is a vice president at Fendi, remembers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge’s First Official Portrait Captures One Of Kate’s Fashion Highlights

The first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been unveiled – and it sees a highlight of Kate’s royal wardrobe preserved for posterity. In the painting – the work of the award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth – the Duchess is wearing her emerald Falconetti dress by Susie Cave’s label The Vampire’s Wife, the same one she wore for a trip to the Guinness factory in Dublin back in 2020. It was typical of Kate to champion British design, but the rare sighting of the royal in a fashion crowd favourite delighted style-watchers more accustomed to seeing her opt for the safety of reliable – and resolutely unflashy – brands like Eponine, Catherine Walker or Boden. For the Duchess, this metallic dress (previously seen on the likes of Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Ruth Negga), represented a risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rita Ora Wears Boho-Meets-Rock Outfit in Patent Leather Pants at Glastonbury Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rita Ora was super excited to be back at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in England. The Glastonbury Festival is a five day music festival that takes place in the sweeping fields of Somerset, England. Due to COVID-19, the festival was canceled during 2020 and 2021, so this marks the first time in three years that it has hosted in-person concerts — and Ora made sure to document her excitement on Instagram. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Saweetie Brings “Icy Vibes” To Crocs

Award-winning artist, Saweetie went to social to announce her latest collaboration with Crocs-Launching her custom icy Jibitz. On Monday, The ‘Tap In’ rapper announced on social that the latest collection would be dropping on Tuesday with the post stating “So excited to announce my custom Icy Jibbitz™ with @crocs!!” Saweetie captioned her post. “Tap in tomorrow for the drop! #SaweetieXCrocs ❄️.” which included a carousel of images of pastel-colored pink and blue crocs dressed up with Jibbitz from the collaboration that consists of Saweetoes signature savings and lyrics like “Tap In” and “Icy Season” which is a spin on her 2018 hit “Icy Grl” as well as snowflakes and butterflies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Natalia Bryant's Abstract Nail Art Brings Y2K to Summer

Image Source: Getty/ Stefanie Keenan / Contributor. Natalia Bryant is all things Y2K summer beauty personified. The model posted a picture to her Instagram posing as she happily held onto a stick of cotton candy, but it was her bright abstract nail art that stole the show. After you take...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Free People is such a big deal. During Free People’s Summer Solstice Sale, color-blocked Birkenstocks are 20% off and will go with every outfit this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Teyana Taylor Releases JuJuBeez Fashion Line

Click here to read the full article. Teyana Taylor is teaming up with her six-year-old daughter Junie for her latest foray into fashion. The model and dancer is revealing on Tuesday her new fashion line, called JuJuBeez, which offers matching adult and children’s activewear styles for parents to match with their children. Taylor also teamed with fashion brand incubator, Thmbl, to create the collection.More from WWDPhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeezAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionPhotos from the Time 100 Gala “I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

Beyoncé is beginning her “Renaissance” era with a high-fashion moment. The music icon debuted the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night, called “Break My Soul,” along with accompanying album art that shows the singer in an Alaïa fall 2022 ready-to-wear look. Beyoncé is seen wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves. She also wore a custom Destree hat in the album art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Steps Into Summer With Unbuttoned Tropical Top, Retro Shades & Metallic Shoes for Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell put her fashion credentials to work as she stepped out for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were among the other famous guests who attended the outdoor affair, which took place in the French capital. Campbell made a striking arrival at the event. The legendary supermodel kicked off the summer season in a tropical print ensemble from the luxury French fashion house. Her bright attire matched the playful theme of the show perfectly, which Louis Vuitton described as a “magnified...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy