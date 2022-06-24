ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baywatch Babe! This One-Piece Swimsuit Is Timeless Perfection

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Shopping for swimwear is tough! Possibly even harder than finding the perfect pair of jeans. We’re more exposed in our bathing suits, so we’re obviously conscious of that, and they tend to fit right up against the body, so we don’t want anything too tight or uncomfortable.

There’s also the matter of choosing between one-pieces and two-pieces. A two-piece might show too much skin, but some one-pieces don’t show enough — or they’re not cut in a flattering way. We love how one-pieces have made their comeback, but we want one we can feel confident in! And that’s exactly why we love this one from Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdV59_0gKy97Xb00
Amazon

Get the Dixperfect Retro Inspired High-Cut Bathing Suit for just $32 at Amazon!

This Dixperfect swimsuit has been capturing Amazon shoppers’ hearts for years — including our own. Yes, we have one too! It’s a simple one-piece, meaning there’s no room for error, and it’s perfect! If you’re looking for something with a ‘90s-inspired cut, this is it. It has a scoop neckline and a super low back, it’s cheeky and it has high-cut leg openings. As you can see, it even comes in red for if you want to go full Baywatch !

You’ll feel secure and confident in this swimsuit this summer, whether you’re relaxing with a book on a beach chair or diving through waves (or off the diving board). It comes with removable padding as well, in case you want a little extra coverage and shaping at the chest!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27U3XO_0gKy97Xb00
Amazon

Get the Dixperfect Retro Inspired High-Cut Bathing Suit for just $32 at Amazon!

People love this bodysuit so much, they’re even choosing to wear it as a bodysuit too, whether under jeans, shorts or a skirt. It would also be great under some overalls! There’s nothing like a bathing suit you actually don’t have to put away when the summer ends.

One more exciting detail about this bathing suit is that it comes in a whole bunch of colors and patterns! There are plenty of solids, from black, to red, to hot pink, but if you’re feeling a floral, a stripe or maybe a tie-dye, you’re still in the right place! It’s definitely the type of suit you can buy in more than one color too!

Get the Dixperfect Retro Inspired High-Cut Bathing Suit for just $32 at Amazon!

8 of the Best 4th of July Bathing Suits to Rock for 2022

Read article

Not your style? Shop more swimsuits and cover-ups at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to also check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

