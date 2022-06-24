ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Olivia DeJonge? 5 Things to Know About the Breakout Star Playing Priscilla in ‘Elvis’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Burning love! Austin Butler is making headlines for his performance in Elvis , but there's another breakout star in the movie : Olivia DeJonge , who plays Priscilla Presley .

The Australia native, 24, appears as the late singer's wife, to whom he was married from 1967 to 1973. DeJonge has plenty of film and TV roles under her belt, but she was still nervous at the prospect of playing a real person who was very famous — and is still living.

"Honestly, I remember feeling very intimidated when I got the role, but if you strip it down, she was 21 or 22," the Better Watch Out actress told British Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday, June 22. "I’ve been in love before, so I can understand what that’s like. It was really just about playing somebody supportive and full of life."

Elvis died in August 1977 at age 42, but Priscilla, now 77, has expressed her admiration for both Butler and DeJonge's performances in the film. "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” the Dallas alum tweeted in April . “Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding . Halfway through the film, Jerry [Schilling] and I looked at each other and said 'WOW!!! Bravo to him.’ He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

In an Instagram post one month later, she revealed that her and Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , "loved" the film when she saw it. "I relived every moment in this film," Priscilla wrote. "It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa. Beautifully done Baz [Luhrmann] , Tom [Hanks] , Austin and Olivia."

DeJonge, for her part, was thrilled to work with Luhrmann, 59, a fellow Australian and director of one of her favorite movies: the 1996 adaptation of Romeo + Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes . "One of the best ever made," the Visit actress told The AU Review on Wednesday. "I actually studied that film in 9th grade. A funny little full circle. But yeah, I wrote an essay on it. I should find that essay and show it to him. He can grade it out of 10."

The Staircase star also relished the opportunity to work with Romeo + Juliet 's costume designer, Catherine Martin , who is married to Luhrmann and frequently collaborates with him on his films. "Catherine Martin, Baz’s wife and partner, is incredible," DeJonge gushed to British Vogue of the Oscar winner, 57. "I mean, stepping into these costumes, that wig and make-up every day, it really made the rest of the job quite easy, because it was so incredibly immersive."

Keep scrolling for five things to know about DeJonge.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Calls Experiencing ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Mom and Grandmother ‘Overwhelming’

Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler just premiered in theaters this week. However, before the brand new film even dropped, it had already begun to receive massive praise. Elvis saw critical acclaim, yes, but it also earned Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s love. Now though, after the film premiered at Cannes and then, afterward, Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough said experiencing the biopic alongside her mother and grandmother as a family was both special and “overwhelming.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Danes
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Elvis
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Reportedly 'Is Always Asking for More' After Divorce Agreement

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson is trying to move forward now that her divorce is done and settled, but there is someone who won’t let: her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. He seems to be more interested in dragging her back to court any chance he can get, but he might finally be out of her hair (at least for now). After dragging his heels on moving out of her Montana ranch, Us Weekly confirmed that the former music manager has finally left her residence. There was a court order mandating his exit by June 1, something he reportedly “wanted...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#British Vogue
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo ‘not engaged’ to boyfriend Dralin Carswell despite diamond ring

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and boyfriend Dralin Carswell sparked rumors they were engaged after the reality star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, a rep for the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum told Page Six that Thompson is not engaged and that the sparkler is “just a ring.” The 16-year-old’s new diamond ring was featured in a series of photos Page Six published Monday, in which Thompson’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, debuted her newborn twins. In the pics, the “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” alum was seemingly not trying to hide her big rock as she swept...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Penelope Celebrating at 'Camp North' for North West's Birthday

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope and her cousin, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, are pretty tight. Not only do they live close by — but they’re close in age, too, with North turning 9 like Penelope last week. To celebrate, Kim threw North an amazing, spooky-themed birthday party in the wilderness — at a woodsy retreat dubbed “Camp North.” And according to Kourtney’s latest Instagram pics, it looks like Penelope had an absolute blast at the birthday celebration. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash) “Camp North,” Kourtney...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Many Cancellations of Elvis Presley

Click here to read the full article. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably well aware that Baz Luhrmann’s flashy Elvis biopic was released this week. It’s been hard to ignore the film’s major marketing push over the past month: a long standing ovation at Cannes, TikTok-creator sponsored content, a Doja Cat soundtrack cut, and the campaign to make Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler into a Brad Pitt-style heartthrob. In the thick of the promotion, the marketing push has led to re-fascination with Elvis Presley himself. Public interest had notably waned in the past couple decades. In a Rolling Stone...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

158K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy