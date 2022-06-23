Lafayette jail sees uptick in COVID cases; 43% of inmates quarantined

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is adjusting its policy for processing legal mail for inmates after coming to a compromise with public defenders. In a policy enacted in late January 2020, the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center had been limiting legal mail to items sent through the U.S. Postal Service or hand delivered to the jail’s mailroom. All documents inside were supposed to be opened and copied in the presence of the inmate, with the originals sealed and mailed back to the sender, a Sheriff’s Office memo said.

