Olympic swimmer and coach speak out after dramatic pool rescue

 3 days ago

Anita Alvarez was capping off her performance at the World Aquatic...

Upworthy

Team USA coach dives to save unconscious swimmer who sank to bottom of pool during event

American swimmer Anita Alvarez was saved by her team coach after she lost consciousness and failed to resurface during the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Coach Andrea Fuentes jumped in after the 25-year-old as she sank to the bottom of the pool. The dramatic pictures of Fuentes reaching out and rescuing the artistic swimmer from underwater have gone viral on the internet. Anita Alvarez was at the end of her routine in the women's solo free event on Wednesday when she suddenly lost consciousness. She was rescued and given treatment at the side of the pool before being carried off in a stretcher for further medical attention. Coach Andrea Fuentes later confirmed that the situation was under control and that Alvarez was doing "really good," reported CNN. "I don't think I've swum as fast ever before, even when I got Olympic medals, and well, in the end, I was able to get her up and she wasn't breathing ... In the end, everything came out OK," said Fuentes.
SPORTbible

29-Year-Old Trans Woman Causes Backlash After Beating 13-Year-Old Girl In Skateboarding Contest

A 29-year-old trans woman has caused controversy after beating a 13-year-old girl to win first place in a women’s skateboarding event in New York. Ricci Tres was born as a male but now identifies as a woman entered the Boardr Open, which is a street skateboarding contest that is open to skateboarders of all levels but is split into male and female events.
