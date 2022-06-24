ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana man charged in child abduction after missing teen mom, baby surrender to police in Kentucky

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0gKxW3N400 An Indiana man is facing child abduction charges and a 16-year-old mother and her infant son have been found safe after they were reported missing from McHenry County.

Harvard police asked for the public's help in finding the young mother and her 5-month-old son after investigators said they were picked up by a man at the Harvard Diggins Library on Wednesday afternoon.

At the time, police said they believed the teenager left willingly and may have been heading to Kentucky.

Harvard police said the teen, her son, and 22-year-old Michael Walton surrendered to police unharmed early Friday morning in Cynthiana, Kentucky.

Walton has been charged with child abduction and is currently being held in Kentucky as he awaits extradition.

Comments / 18

? Rock Lady ?
3d ago

I agree that it sounds that way too. I thought that since she has a baby and 16yrs. old, she's considered an adult? Why would you ( Barb) say such a thing? I didn't read anything about them planning to kill the baby.

Reply
13
Heather Rene'e Ice
3d ago

I'm wondering if he's the father of the baby & maybe they were going to run away together to have a life with their child. Her parents may be keeping them apart & they felt they had no other choice. Who knows? I'm praying for them all.

Reply
4
Jerry Bruner
3d ago

Sounds as if she ran off with this guy more then anything & he didn't think about her being under age. Hope everything works out for them.

Reply(1)
5
