ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Summer Sale: From Tomb Raider to The Hitman, The Best Deals You Can Get on The Biggest Game Franchises

By Sanchay Saksena
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteam's annual sale event has begun and the players can now get their hands on some of the top titles in the gaming industry at a highly discounted price. The deals that are available in Steam Summer Sale 2022, will actually feel like a steal. They have introduced a feature franchises...

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July Have Appeared Online

It’s that time of the month again: PlayStation Plus time. As of this week, the overhauled PlayStation Plus system has finally completed its rollout after landing in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With it, we all now have the choice to subscribe to either the Essential, Extra, or Premium...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Summer Sale#Franchises#Tomb Raider#Video Game
The Verge

You can join the queue to buy a PlayStation 5 right now

It’s that time again for another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 directly from Sony. While the console maker often sends out emails for invite-only restocks, this one’s for everyone, and it’s starting now. If you’re lucky, you’ll get through the queue and have the chance to buy a standard disc-equipped $499 PS5 or a $399 PS5 Digital Edition, and if Sony’s last console selling events are anything to go by, there should be bundles of both with Horizon Forbidden West included for a total savings of $20 off the cost of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Capcom
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online Review: An Essential Purchase, but Skip the Upgrades

Nobody likes being forced into too many subscriptions, but sometimes they're necessary. If you're hoping to play online games with the Nintendo Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The Xbox and PlayStation require subscription plans to allow online multiplayer gaming, and Nintendo Switch Online is a similar proposition.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: LG OLED C1 Back on Sale, New Gaming Laptop Deals

June is nearly over, which means we're barreling headfirst into the dog-days of summer. While much of the country is wringing out from a heat wave, there are some cool deals happening at the moment, which should help only if you're interested in the most painfully stretched of metaphors. But...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Starfield will have to compete with Fallout: London for Bethesda fans’ attention

A new trailer for ambitious mod Fallout: London has dropped, giving us a fresh look at the game alongside an expected release window. Pitched as a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, the fan-made project has been in the works since 2019 but will be arriving in time to compete with Starfield. According to this latest trailer (opens in new tab), it’s now scheduled to release sometime in 2023, putting it squarely in the same release window as Bethesda's next official release.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

All DLC Included in Xbox & PC Persona 5 Royal

After its announcement during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 earlier this month, fans were wondering if Persona 5 Royal would have any DLC when it launches on Xbox and PC later this year. Atlus recently confirmed that the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PC releases of Persona 5 Royal will have all the previously released downloadable content for Persona 5 Royal. Here is what gamers can expect when Persona 5 Royal releases on October 21, 2022, for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PSVR 2 games list – every confirmed game for the new headset

After many years of speculation, Sony finally revealed the PSVR 2 during several staggered announcements and blog posts over the last year. Since then, we’ve gotten a look at the design of the thing, with its redesigned controllers and black and white colour scheme. Other than that, we don’t know a that much about the new headset.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valve Will Double the Number of Steam Decks It Will Ship

Valve announced that it will be shipping out more Steam Deck handheld devices in Q3 as the company’s production has increased. “Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th,” Valve explains in a tweet. “Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

The biggest new video games releasing the week of 6/27/22

The summer of gaming is in full swing! The year started off fantastically, with major releases like Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Horizon Forbidden West to Elden Ring all releasing in early 2022, and that fantastic trend looks to continue through the summer months with bombastic Triple A games and indie darlings releasing left and right.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy