ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

City of Socorro partnering with NFL FLAG football league

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The NAFFL NFL Youth Flag Football league is coming to Socorro.

The City of Socorro is partnering with the NFL in its NFL FLAG organization, NAFFL Youth Flag Football, El Paso’s only active NFL FLAG affiliate organization.

Meant to introduce the fundamentals of football and teach the game to Pre-k – 8 th grade kids, the City of Socorro is focused on encouraging more females athletes to participate in flag football through this partnership with National Football League. Registration will cost $135 per player for the fall season.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn11n_0gKwnI8g00

“We understand that our game will only get stronger with the more girls who play,” says Steven Howard, Co-Owner, of EBH Fitness LLC. EBH Fitness LLC is a local business located in Canutillo, TX.

NFL Flag has partnered with Every Kid Sports to remove the financial barriers that have prevented kids from participating in youth sports. Since 2021, Every Kid Sports has paid all NFL Flag registration fees for qualifying athletes/children. To review if your children qualifies, visit Apply for youth sports grants | Every Kid Sports Pass .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Jones Brothers host fifth annual Youth Skills Camp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron and Alvin Jones held their fifth annual Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp on Saturday at Burges High School, the twins’ alma mater. Starting in 2017 after Aaron was drafted by the Green Bay Packers out of UTEP, the camp has been a hit ever since with hundreds of children […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Canutillo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Socorro, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
KTSM

Horizon introduces Dwan Smith as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two months before the start of the high school football season, Horizon High School has a new head football coach. Dwan Smith, who spent the last 12 years at Americas, most recently as the offensive coordinator, was hired to take over the Scorpions’ program on Friday. The job is Smith’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NBC announces 2022-23 ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports has announced its “Sunday Night Football” schedule for the 2022-23 season. According to a release, NBC will air 20 games in the upcoming season, including games on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The network boasts that 15 of the games will feature at least one Super Bowl starting […]
NFL
KTSM

Marquez found guilty of murder

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez was found guilty of murder Thursday morning. The jury took less than six hours deliver their judgement, in the case of Erika Gaytan’s disappearance and presumed murder. Emotions ran high in the courtroom as Marquez’s family was in attendance, his mother broke down into tears. Gaytan’s family was […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
Person
Dwan Smith
KTSM

Driver identified in deadly crash that shutdown portion of I-10

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- El Paso Police say the crash that shut down a stretch of I-10 westbound at Sunland Park Drive has produced the 38th traffic death. Isaias Joel Garcia, a 22-year-old male from Vinton, TX, was identified as the deceased. Special Traffic Investigations (STI) responded to a collision that occurred at I-10 West […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fiery crash shuts down I-10 in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews responded to a semi-truck that overturned and caught on fire at I-10 West at Chelsea Street. The crash forced police to shut down a portion of the freeway until shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and get the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver extracted from Jeep after wreck next to Sunland Park exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp. The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign. Emergency crews were forced to extract […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Fitness#American Football#Nfl Flag#Tx#Naffl Youth Flag Football#Pre K#National Football League#Co Owner#Ebh Fitness Llc#The Apple App Store
KTSM

EPPD: Suspect dies in police custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crime Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs is investigating a case of a man who died in police custody overnight. EPPD officials say officers responded to a welfare check call at 12:36 Monday morning at a 7-11 convenience store Authorities told KTSM a 36-year old-man […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 men stabbed at West El Paso house party

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – Two men are stabbed at a West El Paso house party and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to search for the suspect. EPPD officials were first notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when two men – only identified as a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old – walked into […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officer-involved wreck sends 2 to hospital

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – A El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer responding to a call of a ‘man walking with a sword’ in Northeast El Paso, t-boned a second car, sending both drivers to the hospital. EPPD officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Transmountain and Rushing. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced for role in 2 deaths from overdose

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cocaine overdose investigation dating back to November 2017, resulted in the sentencing of an El Paso man for his role in two deaths.    Paris Lamont Dennis, 39, pleaded guilty on February 24, 2022, to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, causing serious bodily injury. Received more […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KTSM

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 West at Sunland Park

UPDATE: All lanes have been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally westbound on I-10 at Sunland Park and Resler. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police now say the crash that has shut down a stretch of I-10 headed westbound at Sunland Park Drive has turned deadly. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at […]
KTSM

UPDATE: Juarez Denny’s restaurant victims identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Due to the latest violent incidents in Juarez, an urgent security meeting was called to analyze the events and strengthen the police operations. Authorities maintain that this violent event is a consequence of the war between criminal groups for drug control in the area. The identities of the victims were […]
KTSM

El Pasoans protest overturning of Roe V. Wade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Chants of “my body, my choice” could be heard in San Jacinto plaza all evening on Friday. El Pasoans holding signs that read “reproductive rights are human rights” and “keep your policies off my body” among countless more.  “Every single woman I know including myself has either had an abortion or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy