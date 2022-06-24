City of Socorro partnering with NFL FLAG football league

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The NAFFL NFL Youth Flag Football league is coming to Socorro.

The City of Socorro is partnering with the NFL in its NFL FLAG organization, NAFFL Youth Flag Football, El Paso’s only active NFL FLAG affiliate organization.

Meant to introduce the fundamentals of football and teach the game to Pre-k – 8 th grade kids, the City of Socorro is focused on encouraging more females athletes to participate in flag football through this partnership with National Football League. Registration will cost $135 per player for the fall season.

“We understand that our game will only get stronger with the more girls who play,” says Steven Howard, Co-Owner, of EBH Fitness LLC. EBH Fitness LLC is a local business located in Canutillo, TX.

NFL Flag has partnered with Every Kid Sports to remove the financial barriers that have prevented kids from participating in youth sports. Since 2021, Every Kid Sports has paid all NFL Flag registration fees for qualifying athletes/children. To review if your children qualifies, visit Apply for youth sports grants | Every Kid Sports Pass .

