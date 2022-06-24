ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

$1M in federal funds going to Riverside Canal Project

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 will receive $1 million for the Riverside Canal Concrete Lining Project.

Officials say this is part of a greater $25 million fund put to use for water efficiency projects in eight states across the Western United States.

The Department of Interior made the announcement on Tuesday. Local governments who are set to receive funding must complete their project within three years.

The El Paso County Water Improvement District No.1 will line 7,700 feet of the currently earthen Riverside Canal with steel-panel reinforced concrete. The project is expected to result in annual water savings of 1,145 acre-feet currently lost to seepage, which will enable the district to better manage its allocation of Rio Grande Project Water.

El Paso County has experienced prolonged and extreme drought conditions, and the County population is projected to double to over 1.5 million people by 2070. As a result of the project, additional Rio Grande Project water will be stored in Elephant Butte and Caballo Reservoirs, which will provide critical water supplies to the area during drought years.

The $25 million funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed under President Joe Biden’s presidency. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and economy in the nation’s history.

It is providing $550 billion over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 in new federal investment in infrastructure, including in roads, bridges, and mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience, and broadband.

Fourteen projects in eight western states will be awarded funding to help local communities improve water-use efficiency by lining canals, upgrading water meters, installing automated gates to control water flow and making other infrastructure improvements.

The Infrastructure Law allocates $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects to repair aging water delivery systems, secure dams, complete rural water projects, protect aquatic ecosystems and fulfill Indian Water Rights Settlements. The funding announced is part of the $160 million in WaterSMART grants provided by the Law in 2022.

The projects are anticipated to save more than 12 billion gallons of water annually, which is enough to fill over 880,000 swimming pools.

Recipient State Title Federal Funding
City of Corona CA Advanced Metering Infrastructure Program $2 million
Metropolitan Water District of Southern California CA Regional Public Agency Turf Replacement Program $2 million
North Kern Water Storage District CA Calloway Canal Lining $2 million
City of Rialto CA Advanced Metering Infrastructure Implementation Project $2 million
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency CA Automated Metering Infrastructure Project (Phase 1) $2 million
Sutter Mutual Water Company CA Irrigation Efficiency Upgrades and Water Savings SCADA and Automated Water Delivery Systems $1 million
City of Greeley CO Greeley AMI Meter Installation Project $2 million
North Side Pumping Company ID Pumping Plant Elimination and Canal Abandonment Project $2 million
City of Norman/Norman Utilities Authority OK Norman Utilities Authority Advanced Metering Infrastructure Implementation Project $2 million
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 TX Riverside Canal Concrete Lining Project (Phase IV) $1 million
Davis & Weber Counties Canal Company UT Canal Enclosure and Solar Energy Project $1.5 million
Weber Basin Water Conservancy District UT Upper Willard Canal Lining Project (Phase 8) $2 million
Kennewick Irrigation District WA 2022 Canal Lining and Water Conservation Project $2 million
Owl Creek Irrigation District WY Owl Creek Irrigation District Water Delivery and Efficiency Improvement Project $2 million

