PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman died in a horrific crash in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Sunday night. Police say a SUV struck a pole at Levick and Hawthorne Streets around 9 p.m. The woman who died was the driver. A 19-year-old passenger was injured in the crash. Firefighters pulled her from the wreckage. She is in stable condition. There’s no word on what caused the crash.

20 HOURS AGO