ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

13 Places to Eat Before WaterFire Providence

indowncity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: WaterFire Providence is back and in full swing! The unique and iconic experience is free and open to the public. It includes the lighting of basins in Waterplace Park as visitors are invited to stroll along the river and engage with vendors, food trucks, music, and performers. As the...

www.indowncity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1025.com

Boston’s Oysterfest Is This Weekend!

Here’s something to sink your gills into…oyster lovers of New England! It’s Oysterfest at Boston Public Market. Located in Dewey Square at 100 Hanover Street, this annual event will feature live music, adult beverages at the brand new Pine Bar, some special discounts and of course, plenty of fresh oysters!
BOSTON, MA
providencedailydose.com

Water Parks Open Monday

Good news for those trying to beat the heat: All city water parks, a.k.a. splash pads, will be opening Monday, with pools coming online shortly. . . . the City announced that all Providence water parks will open for the season on Monday, June 27 and all Providence public pools will open for the season on Tuesday, July 5. Water parks will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. During July and August, Providence water parks and pools will be open Monday through Saturday from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
PROVIDENCE, RI
irei.com

PEB pays $174m for waterside resort in Rhode Island

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, R.I., for $174 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on highly visible Goat Island. The independent resort boasts 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a quintessential coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 spacious suites, and 80,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by expansive lawns, sweeping water views, a marina, and an historic lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy food, locally sourced dishes and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
Providence, RI
Restaurants
City
Providence, RI
providencedailydose.com

Go Spend Money At Trinity Brew & Hot Club

Following their loss in the general assembly, the big brave 2nd amendment crowd has decided that threatening hard-working waitresses will bring people around to their side. Anyone watching the recent State House protests during the gun reform debates probably noted the whiteness and maleness of the yellow-shirt crowd. Two co-morbidities were also on display, so their ranks will be thinning given time.
CRANSTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BVT POLAR EXPRESS – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Join us on weekends from November 11th – December 23rd with shows at 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM!. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Katie Cherrix

Four of Boston's Superb Local Steakhouses

Food trends come and go, but America's love for thick, tender, juicy steaks is something that shows no signs of dying out. In Boston, you'll find some of the finest steakhouses in the country, serving up classic cuts like filet mignon alongside wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and tasty side dishes. If you have a hankering for red meat, here are four of the best steakhouses in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways to postpone additional flight routes from Providence

(WJAR) — In addition to postponing direct flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Los Angeles this summer, Breeze Airways will also postpone two additional routes until next year. The airline confirmed to NBC 10 that it is postponing routes to Savannah, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio. Breeze...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston Globe

27 places that serve deliciously decadent ice cream sundaes

"You can't beat a classic banana split." Scoops of ice cream layered with fudge and other toppings — a sundae is a special thing. Now that summer has officially started, we wanted to hear about the ice cream shops that serve the most decadent, over-the-top sundaes. Readers were quick to respond. Almost 100 people let us know where you can get a delicious frozen dessert.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#A La Carte#Food Truck#Salad#Foie Gras#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Korean#Japanese#Oberlin Home#Heirloom Corn Orecchiette#Lumache Carbonara
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: June 26

Good Morning, today is Sunday, June 26. 🌊 Pride returned to the streets of downtown Newport Saturday afternoon June 25. The celebration included the Newport Pride Festival and Marketplace, held at the Great Friends Meeting House along with a colorful bike “ride for pride” that drew support from allies and onlookers.
NEWPORT, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

First ever Pride Parade held in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence hosted its first ever Pride Parade on Saturday. There was a big showing for what the city says will be an annual event. The parade ended at city hall, where local and state leaders pledged their commitment to making East Providence, and Rhode Island an inclusive place for […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPRI 12 News

Art installation memorializes RI lives lost to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A display of almost 4,000 white flags in Providence honors each person that has died from COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Volunteers installed the flags early Saturday morning on the R.I. State House lawn. The exhibition, called “Rhode Island Remembers,” was organized by the Rhode Island Council of Churches. Rev. Gene Dyszlewski […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Boy from Massachusetts in running for national Lego competition

SEEKONK, Mass. — A boy from Massachusetts is one of 14 kids competing in a nationwide Lego contest. Nolan Hurd, a 9-year-old from Seekonk, is in the running for Lego's National Mini Master Model Builder Competition. His piece features the mascots for Boston's four major sports teams — Pat...
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy