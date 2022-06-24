References to new Siri Remote suggest new Apple TV really is on the way

References to a new Siri Remote have been discovered in the latest iOS 16 beta, adding to speculation that a new Apple TV model could be coming this year. Found within the code of iOS 16 was a device dubbed ‘Siri Remote 4’, with the previous generations of Apple TV Siri Remotes being accounted for under ‘Siri Remote’, ‘Siri Remote 2’ and ‘Siri Remote 3’.

Apple introduced a much needed redesign of the Siri Remote in 2021 alongside the Apple TV 4K Gen 2 . Rumours of a new 2022 Apple TV have been circulating for a while now, with predictions varying greatly. Some rumours suggest that a cheaper, more accessible Apple TV will be launching this year, while a report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple could be combining the HomePod and Apple TV into one device, creating a smart home entertainment hub.

Some have even speculated that the new Apple TV could be focused towards gamers, with an Apple designed controller and 120Hz support. Nothing is official as of yet, but with tvOS getting no time in the spotlight at the recent WWDC event, could Apple be building up to a big announcement at its annual summer event?

