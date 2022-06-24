ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

How Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla's Birth Charts Predicted Compatibility With Prince Charles: Astrologer

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage was a fundamentally unhappy one, ruled by distrust and infidelity, and their birth charts have been examined thoroughly over the years to see what may have caused such a strong incompatibility .

Interestingly, though, Prince Charles' now-wife, Camilla , the Duchess of Cornwall, shares the late Princess of Wales' sun sign of Cancer.

" Prince Charles married two women in his life, and both happen to be Cancerians. Cancer is known as a sign that loves family life, stability and peace," astrologer Inbaal Honigman told Express .

“Cancerians tend to enjoy a quiet life, surrounded by their closest friends and relatives. Their joy comes not from achievement or attainment, but from simply living and loving."

So, what differences are there in all three of their birth charts that mean Prince Charles' second marriage has been so much more peaceful than his first?

"Whereas as a young Scorpio, the prince may have embodied the more impulsive elements of his Scorpio sign, and chose to react rather than listen in his first marriage, he was more mature in his second marriage," Honigman continued.

"An older Scorpio will mellow out a lot, and feel more aligned with the accepting, non-judgmental elements of this sign, and bring this into the later marriage."

As for one possible explanation for why Diana wasn't a great match for Charles (whose ascendant is in Leo), Honigman said, "Diana's Sagittarius ascendant would have compelled her towards personal freedom, creativity and expression. Those two astrological placements aren't an easy match."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duchess#Astrologer#British Royal Family#Cancerians
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

857
Followers
532
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy