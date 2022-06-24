ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Teen Facing Two Attempted Murder Charges

By Rueben Wright
 3 days ago
Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. is planning to charge a Shreveport teen with two counts of attempted first-degree murder as an adult after a juvenile court hearing found probable cause following an investigation by Shreveport Police. Jordan...

