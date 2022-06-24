ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

State Board Of Education Says TPS Violated House Bill 1775

By News On 6
 3 days ago
The State Board of Education says Tulsa Public Schools violated House Bill 1775, the new state law that regulates how districts teach about race and gender.

At its meeting on Thursday, an attorney for the board announced he's recommending it punish TPS for the violation.

House Bill 1775 bans teaching that quote "a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for any actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex."

The attorney says the violation was contained in training material.

The attorney says he will recommend the board give the district a deficiency related to its accreditation.

