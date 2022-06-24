ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police search for parents of 7-year-old found in Baltimore County

By Tiffany Watson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore County police are attempting to locate the parents of...

Help police identify North Baltimore robbery suspects

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police need the public's help identifying suspects wanted in connection to a North Baltimore robbery. Police released several photos on Monday in reference to a recent burglary in the 2500 block of Park Heights Terrace,. If you know the identities of these men, please contact...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second Victim In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center Dies, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second victim in a Sunday night triple shooting at a Northeast Baltimore shopping center has died, police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The second man died late Sunday night, police said, while the woman is listed in good condition. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

'I'm crying and hurting' | Mother of 15-year-old shot, killed in Shaw mourns death as homicide rate goes up

WASHINGTON — Angela Bryant was on her way home from a church convention in Virginia when she received a call from her daughter that her young son was shot. Officers responded to 8th & R Street Northwest in D.C. on Saturday night to find 15-year-old Blu Bryant with a gunshot wound. Gunshots in the area alerted the shotspotter technology before 9:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WMDT.com

Four arrested following strong-arm robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two people injured in separate shootings Monday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man and woman were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore City Monday night. A man was shot in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. This is the seventh shooting along Sinclair Lane within less than a week. At around 7:37 p.m., officers responded...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after injuring a man in a shooting last April, authorities say. Ryshawn Ellison, 23, was arrested on June 9 after an investigation connected him to the shooting of a 23-year-old victim on the 500 block of North Glover Street on April 29, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire severely damages Prince George's County house

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO. (WBFF) — A fire severely damages a home in Upper Marlboro on Sunday. At around 3:56 Prince George's County Fire units were called to the 12400-block of Kayak Dr. with smoke and fire showing. The fire has now been extinguished, according to authorities. There has been...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Parkville 14-year-old

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville teen. Colin Hubbard, 14, is 5’05” tall and weighs 15 pounds. He was last seen on June 24 wearing a gray “Parkville” tee shirt, gray jeans, and red/black Nike shoes. Anyone with information on Colin Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020. The post Police searching for missing Parkville 14-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in Joppatowne taken to hospital

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A man was shot Saturday night in Joppatowne. The Harford County Sheriff's Office told 11 News a man was shot at the intersection of Ellsworth and Rumsey places and was taken to a hospital. No further information was immediately released. This report will be updated.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot overnight in Rosedale, police say

ROSEDALE, Md. — A teenager was shot overnight in Rosedale, Baltimore County police said. County police said a teenager told detectives he was shot in the area of Marquette and St. Regis roads when he was shot shortly after midnight Saturday. The teenager was found in a nearby house...
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Near His Walker On Anne Arundel County Roadway Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.  Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.  Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.  The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

