One in Custody After Shooting on Metro Bus

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police arrested one person Thursday evening in connection with a report of shots being fired inside a Metro bus just south of West Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called just before 7:15 p.m. to the intersection of La Brea and Willoughby avenues where they cleared the bus and subsequently located the suspect, according to police.

It was not immediately known what prompted the reported shooting.