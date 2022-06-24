ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One in Custody After Shooting on Metro Bus

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FJFM_0gKvnsTV00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS  ANGELES (CNS) - Police arrested one person Thursday evening in connection with a report of shots being fired inside a Metro bus just south of West Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called just before 7:15 p.m. to  the intersection of La Brea and Willoughby avenues where they cleared the bus and subsequently located the suspect, according to police.

It was not immediately known what prompted the reported shooting.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was wounded Monday morning in a shooting in the Chesterfield Square area of Los Angeles. The boy was walking outside when he heard a gunshot and realized he was wounded, said a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly beaten during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - A man accused of lighting fireworks close to a crowd during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook was allegedly beaten by spectators. The violent street takeover occurred at the intersection of East 135th Street and Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Willowbrook neighborhood. Officials said it’s one of several intersections police responded to due to a series of illegal street takeovers Sunday night into early Monday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo man shot to death near Ralphs in Woodland Hills

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store’s entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Texas Man as Victim in Fatal Hollywood Shooting

HOLLYWOOD – A man from Providence Village, Texas was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A man killed when he crashed a vehicle through a light pole and hit a Jacaranda tree in Watts was publicly identified Monday. Obera Washington was 60 years old and died from the spinal injury called atlanto-occipital dislocation and blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. The death was deemed an accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cns#Violent Crime
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in the Watts area of South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in the Watts area of South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday evening, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

U-Haul Attempts Break-In of Bicycle Shop

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Street takeovers reported across South LA

LOS ANGELES - Street takeovers in South LA were caught on camera - and they were more than just dangerous donuts. At one, a fight broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at Manchester Avenue and Hooper Avenue after two cars collided. In another car, a man is seen standing waving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Man wounded in shooting drives into parking lot of Ralphs where he collapses, later dies

The hunt was on for a suspect in a deadly shooting. Police say a man in a black Mercedes drove into the parking lot of Ralphs in Topanga Canyon and Ventura Boulevard Saturday night. When he got out of the car, he collapsed right outside the store entrance."He got out of the car and he (said), 'I've been shot, I've been shot,' and he collapsed just like that," Sarika Carlin told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.  It was an hour before closing when the shooting unfolded. Customers were still inside the story and saw everything.Before the man collapsed, a witness said the victim yelled, "Help! Help! I've been shot. Call 9-1-1. Call 9-1-1-." That's when the witness ran into the Ralphs and reported this to security who called police. "It sent chills down my spine," Sarika Carlin said.Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he died. Police say the victim was about 35 to 40 years old. So far, police have not released a description of the shooter. Police confirmed that the man had been shot multiple times. 
TOPANGA, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Baldwin Park (Baldwin Park, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Baldwin Park (Baldwin Park, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a vehicle slammed into a palm tree early Sunday morning in Baldwin Park. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue after getting reports of a traffic collision at about 12:56 a.m. [...]
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening when a car turned in front of him in an intersection in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Shot in Long Beach, Investigation Underway

LONG BEACH – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete. “Officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening injury to...
LONG BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy