Wednesday was moving day for at least part of an apartment building being relocated to allow for the construction of a new Marshfield Clinic System hospital. Crews from Schuette Movers of Merrill worked to lift half the structure from its foundation along 9th Street to the East of the Medford Plaza and transport it to its new location. The remaining portion of the building is scheduled to be moved in about three weeks. Marshfield Clinic plans to build a new hospital on that and adjoining parcels. The hospital will be located along Hwy 64 on the northern end of the parcels.

MERRILL, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO