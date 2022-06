The latest Lobby Legends broadcast revealed the arrival of Lady Vashj will bring us the second Naga-synergistic hero after Queen Azshara. Lady Vashj comes with a one mana Hero Power called Relics of the Deep. It reads, “discover a Spellcraft spell of your Tier or lower.” Combined with an additional Passive effect of “Your first [Spellcraft spell] each turn is permanent,” this looks like an incredibly powerful combination. Since Lady Vashj is a Hero with strong tribal synergies, she will only appear in the pool when Nagas are in the lobby.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO