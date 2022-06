WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At 20 years old, Braxton Moral, of Ulysses, Kan., is one of the youngest lawyers in the country. You may remember the story of Braxton’s amazing educational accomplishments from 2019 when graduated from high school, and Harvard, at the same time. He then went on to pursue his law degree from Washburn University and graduated at the age of 19.

