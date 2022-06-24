ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Key target to choose between Red Devils and Premier League rivals

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Manchester United target Christian Eriksen will choose to join either the Red Devils or Brentford this summer, according to reports.

The Denmark international is out of contract following the expiration of a short-term deal he signed with Brentford in January.

The attacking midfielder's career was thrown into doubt after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during Denmark's game against Finland at last summer's European Championship.

He was not permitted to play in Italy due to that country's ban on players fitted with implantable cardioverter defibrillators.

Eriksen therefore left Inter and returned to the Premier League, signing for Brentford in the winter transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeyXS_0gKvJy3P00

(Image credit: Getty)

He was a revelation in west London and helped steer Thomas Frank's side clear of relegation danger and into mid-table.

Brentford have always wanted to keep hold of Eriksen and they appear to have a genuine possibility of doing so.

However, Sky Sports reports that Manchester United are also keen, with the 30-year-old set to choose between the two clubs.

On most measures Brentford will find it hard to compete with the Red Devils, who would be able to offer Eriksen a higher pay packet and the chance to play in the Europa League.

The former Tottenham man also shares Ajax connections with Erik ten Hag, United's new manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8Cao_0gKvJy3P00

(Image credit: Getty)

The Bees will no doubt argue that the former Tottenham man is more likely to play week in, week out as part of Frank's team - and that could be particularly significant with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.

Eriksen is also settled in London and is said to be reluctant to relocate to the northwest of England.

United are yet to complete a signing this summer ahead of the team's return for pre-season training on Monday.

The club continues to haggle with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie de Jong, whom Ten Hag has identified as his top target.

