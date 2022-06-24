Chelsea report: Blues face competition from Tottenham for £51.5m La Liga star

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are all interested in Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco, according to reports.

All three Premier League clubs are looking to bolster their forward lines ahead of the new Premier League season.

Tottenham are keen to provide more competition in attacking areas for Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

Chelsea 's record signing Romelu Lukaku is heading back to Inter on loan, so the Blues will be seeking more firepower before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

And United are also on the lookout for another forward as Erik ten Hag begins his rebuild at Old Trafford.

Carrasco, who is in his second spell at Atletico , has emerged as a transfer target for all three sides, writes Spanish outlet AS .

The Belgium international is under contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2024.

However, Atletico could lose the 28-year-old due a release clause in his deal which makes him an attractive option for Premier League teams.

A bid of £51.5m would be sufficient for any of Carrasco's suitors to hold talks with the forward.

Diego Simeone will not want to lose the Belgian, though, and Atletico could offer him a new deal which increases his buyout clause.

They may have to make Carrasco one of their top earners, though, with the terms of his current deal placing him below the likes of Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann and Koke in the salary ranks.

Chelsea and Tottenham could hold the edge over Manchester United due to their participation in the Champions League in 2022/23.

Atletico have also qualified for the competition, and Carrasco might be hesitant to join a club outside it.

The Belgium international made 34 La Liga appearances for Simeone's side last term, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

He rejoined Atletico in 2020 after a two-year stint at Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League.