Headphones & Earbuds deals to expect from the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
 3 days ago

As the official Amazon Prime Day date was announced last week, all we can think about is the 2-day sales event and what kind of deals we’re going to see. Amazon also released its early deals and special Prime member offers this week, giving us a chance to get a feel for what’s to come from the sale this year.

At T3, we’ve been reporting on Prime Day for several years and like to give our readers insights into what to expect from the sale to help them find the best deals. In most sales, there are always a wide variety of tech discounts, including offers on laptops, TVs, tablets, speakers and much more. Judging from the early deals that we’ve already seen, we expect headphones and earbuds will be heavily involved in the sale with big price drops on popular headsets and brands.

Headphones and earbuds were extremely popular in the Prime Day sale last year, with a big focus on Sony and Bose over-ear and in-ear headphones. We can already see early discounts on a range of over-ear and in-ear, gaming headsets and a combination of wired and wireless models, so there’s bound to be something for everyone in the Prime Day 2022 sale.

To help you find the best deals and discounts this year, here are our predictions for headphones and earbuds Prime Day deals, including what brands to look out for and early deals to shop now.

What to expect from Prime Day Headphones & Earbuds deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHTdc_0gKvGIxW00

(Image credit: Amazon)

As mentioned above, we expect to see a huge range of headphones on offer including models from our best wireless headphones and best noise cancelling headphones guides. From expensive headphones to cheaper earbuds, Amazon always has great offerings no matter your style or preferences.

Our first prediction is that there will be a mix of over-ear and in-ear headphones and earbuds on sale. While wireless earbuds have definitely made a name for themselves with the rise of AirPods, over-ear is still one of the most popular headphones options on the market. The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 were rated by T3 as the best wireless headphones for most people so we’d love to see them discounted in the sale. Alternatively, we expect to see earlier generations of it on offer like the Sony WH-1000XM4 which have already been given a 27% price cut in the early deals. If you’re an in-ear fan, we expect to see more of these in the sale this year, complete with their charging cases and additional ear tips for comfortable wearing.

Wireless headphones will definitely be the most sought-after in the Prime Day sale this year but we wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the biggest discounts on wired earbuds & headphones . Nowadays, everyone is after wireless options as they’re more convenient and fuss-free but if you don’t mind too much about the wiring, you could get some cheap deals on wired headphones and earbuds this year.

Moving on to brands, we expect to see plenty of deals on Sony and Bose this year. Last year, these two brands were amongst the bestsellers but in this year’s Amazon Prime Day announcement, aboutamazon.com commented that we’d see: “Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony and Bose.” For more brand information, check out which brands will have the best deals in the Prime Day sale .

In addition to Sony and Bose, we also hope to see discounts on Apple AirPods . While Apple deals are few and far between, AirPods are the one product from Apple that receive discounts the most often. Earlier this year, we’ve seen the AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max drop to their lowest ever prices on Amazon so we hope to see something similar in the Prime Day sale. As Apple owns Beats and most Beats headphones and earbuds run on Apple chips, we also hope to see Beats deals this year, primarily on the Beats Studio Buds.

Other brands we hope to see and will receive big discounts are Samsung, JBL, Soundcore by Anker, Bowers & Wilkins, JLab and Grado . While we’ll go into more detail about gaming headsets and headphones in an upcoming post, we expect to see price drops on top brands including Jabra, Logitech, Razer and SteelSeries.

Early Prime Day Headphones & Earbuds deals

The early Prime Day deals started this week and some of the best offers have been on headphones and earbuds. If you want to shop the Prime Day sale, you’ll have to log in to or sign up for a Prime account to find the best deals on the day and exclusive member benefits, including unlimited free delivery, coupons, Prime Video and more.

Now that we’ve given you our predictions, we also want to mention one of the best Prime member benefits that can help you save more money this Prime Day. Prime members can use Amazon coupons and vouchers for money off their purchases when they apply them at the checkout. New Amazon coupons are added to the site everyday and there are always headphones and earbuds coupon discounts to take advantage of, including up to 30% select models and top brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vsuux_0gKvGIxW00

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was £119, now £109 at Amazon
One of our predictions seems to be coming true with this 8% discount on the 2nd generation of Apple AirPods. While 8% is a small discount, the AirPods dropped to their lowest price of £99 at Amazon earlier this year, so we hope to see something similar or better on Prime Day. This AirPods deal comes with the compatible charging case and lightning connector. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyFcf_0gKvGIxW00

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: was £350, now £255.95 at Amazon
Save £94.05 (27%) on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. These over-ear headphones are wireless, noise cancelling and have 30 hours of battery life. There’s a built-in mic so you can make phone calls and they’re compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for easy voice commands. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZCUU_0gKvGIxW00

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179, now £69.30 at Amazon
Get 61% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in this early Prime Day deal. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds drop to and you can find them in black or white. They use active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and keep you immersed in what you’re listening to. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCIYE_0gKvGIxW00

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was £249.95, now £199 at Amazon
The popular Bose QuietComfort got a 5 star rating from us in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review and they’re currently 20% off at Amazon. We’ve seen bundle deals on the Bose QuietComfort and Soundlink speaker so we hope to see something similar this Prime Day. The noise cancellation is what sets these earbuds apart from other models and we like the petite style and design. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFjHu_0gKvGIxW00

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
For the gamers, the Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset uses lightweight leatherette ear cups for comfortable long wearing and less pressure on the ears. They use DTS surround sound, have a flip-to-mute mic and easy volume control by the mic. This Logitech headset works with PC, Mac and gaming consoles, including PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon announced on the 16th June that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place over 48 hours, from Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July . Headphones and earbuds are already being discounted in the early sales, so if you’re looking for a new headset, the Prime Day sale is the best place to look.

Comments / 0

