California Drought Cold & Wind and NCBA on GHG Disclosure Rule

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Already facing sharp curtailments in irrigation supplies, farmers in Northern California's Klamath Basin are dealing with additional challenges after a cold and windy spring. The winds further dried up crop fields at planting time and blew dust from fallowed fields across...

Organic Producers Concerns and Ocean Shipping Reform Act

A new survey of 1,200 organic farmers and ranchers across the U.S. cites concerns over accessing labor and controlling weeds as key issues. According to the report by the Santa Cruz-based Organic. Farming Research Foundation, managing production costs, controlling insect pests and maintaining soil fertility and crop nutrients are also...
Sears Is Closing 3 Stores in Washington: Is Yakima Valley on the List? (YES.)

Two Sears stores are closing up shop in Central Washington. Is Yakima Valley on the list? In a short answer, YES. It probably doesn't come as a surprise though. Some of us have seen the writing on the wall for a while now. It looks like the Sears & Roebuck Company of yesteryear is taking a new direction. I am old enough to remember being so excited getting my hands on a Sears Catalog when I was a kid! Did you get excited, too? I would always flip to the "Back to School" section for clothes. I never got any of them because my mom always did our clothes shopping at the Goodwill or gave me "new" stuff to wear from my friends' hand-me-down clothes, but still. I loved daydreaming about wearing those Sears catalog clothes!
Yakima Campers Your Campfire Could Start a Wildfire

The camping season is underway and next month the state's wildfire season will get underway. Officials with the the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is urging everyone to start thinking about fire safety and using extra caution when camping. They say in 2021 more than 1,800 wildfires were reported in Washington State, burning over 674,000 acres according to the Northwest Coordination Center.
Brewers Like Florida Hops and Ag Economy Barometer Plummets

Brewers like the flavor and aroma that come from Florida-grown Cascade hops, saying it tastes a little like candy. University of Florida Extension agent, Matt Smith tells www.morningagclips.com yes, his sample size is small, only seven brewers so far, but he's excited by what he's hearing from those craft brewers.
10 Ridiculous Things Nasty Nitwits Dump on the Side of the Road in WA State

10 Things You'll See Dangling on the Side of a Washington State Backroad. You just have to shake your head at how some people leave their trash dangling on the side of the road. Nasty nitwits! I think it is so gross to throw your trash out the window of your car. For some here in Washington state, it is a habit that's hard to break, but how hard is it to NOT dump your stuff where it doesn't belong?
The Best Washington State City for Families Is Not Yakima – Yet

The Best Washington State City for Families Is Not Yakima - Yet. A recent survey said that one of Washington state's biggest cities came in at #7 for being the best place in America to raise a family. That city is not Yakima- yet! We'll get there someday, I have a feeling. There is so much to love about Yakima when it comes to raising a family. We're not counting crime rates and lack of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, mind you, ha!
75 Adventurous Day Trips to Try This Summer in Washington State

The official start of summer is Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, the schools are out and the weather is gorgeous. Are you searching for a day trip around Washington State?. If you're passing through Wapato, according to GasBuddy you'll pay the least to fuel up for your adventure. It's not a bad idea to swing by the fruit stands in the area for snack purposes.
The Top 10 Scariest Cities in All Of Washington

The discussion is ongoing as to what the worst city in Washington is, people, have a debate that some of the smaller towns are the worst while others say the big cities like Seattle are the real problem. We did some investigating and found through rising in crime, inflation, and...
