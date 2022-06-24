ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Toyota recalls hundreds of electric cars over wheel that could come off

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VR9R_0gKuePp600

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.

“Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.

The bZ4X, which went on sale about two months ago, is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. Toyota is also investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) in battery research and development to achieve such goals.

The “bz” in the recalled model’s name, as well as others in the works, stands for a “beyond zero” series, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars, according to Toyota.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has been seen by some critics as a straggler in pushing electric vehicles, partly because it has been so bullish, and successful, in other green technology, such as hybrids and fuel cells, as well as efficient gas engines.

Demand for electric cars is expected to continue growing, especially with gas prices soaring recently, amid worries about inflation and the war in Ukraine, and as people around the world become more conscious about climate change and the environment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Bz4x#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp#Ev#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
FOX 16 News

Arkansas high school All-Star Games return to Conway after 3-year hiatus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time since 2019, the Arkansas Activities Association is hosting its statewide all-star games in Conway. With teams divided into East and West based on the players’ schools, top seniors in the class of 2022 were selected equally from classes 1A-6A to compete this weekend. Team sports with all-star games […]
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

4-star guard Layden Blocker explains commitment to his home state Hogs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In-state priority 2023 target Leydon Blocker committed to Arkansas on Saturday, choosing the Razorbacks over a long list of Power Five programs. After announcing the Little Rock native’s commitment ceremony, he tells Nick Walters why he became the Hogs’ first pledge of their 2023 class. “It feels like I’m doing something good for […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy