East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Naked woman crashes car into Mary Lee Donuts location

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman crashed a car into a doughnut shop early Friday, June 24, officials reported. According to a spokeswoman with...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

WAFB

One person injured after truck crashes into Central auto shop

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a pick up truck crashed into the front lobby of an auto repair shop on Wednesday, June 29. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran confirmed the accident happened at Ross Tire & Service located on Greenwell Springs Road, near Sullivan Road, in Central, La.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Teen hurt in shooting on North Harco Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, June 28, on North Harco Drive near South Choctaw Drive. According to BRPD, a teenage juvenile was shot. Emergency officials say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police investigating after shots fired on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after shots were fired in the 5000 block of Prescott Road Wednesday morning. The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Police say there are no reported victims at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Chemical spill temporarily closes O’Neal off ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials temporarily closed the exit ramp from I-12 East onto O’neal Lane Tuesday night after a chemical spilled onto the roadway around 7 p.m. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the small chemical spill that occurred on the exit ramp is not a danger to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSUPD: Man wanted in connection with alleged car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection with an alleged vehicle burglary. Police say the incident occurred recently on LSU’s campus. If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Juvenile shot Monday on Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting on Sherwood Street. According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a juvenile was shot in the leg in the 2000 block of Sherwood Street. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teenager hurt in shooting on North Sherwood Forest Drive

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Monday near the corner of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Bard Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting, but have not released the teenager's condition. No more information about what led to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Male breaks glass with hammer during attempted burglary, authorities say

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a male suspect following an attempted burglary on Highway 51 at The Three Stooges store. Back on June 18, surveillance video at the Amite store shows the suspect using a claw hammer to break the glass on the store’s front door. He is seen striking the glass several times before taking off through the parking lot, according to authorities.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD addresses investigations into officers accused of wrongdoing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement Tuesday, June 28, addressing multiple ongoing investigations into wrongdoing allegedly committed by current and former officers. The following is BRPD’s statement:. Over the last few weeks, the Baton Rouge Police Department has conducted several criminal and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cause of vacant house fire in Baton Rouge under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine what caused a vacant home on North 23rd Street to go up in flames early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene on North 23rd Street near Plank Road just before 5 a.m. After entering the home, firefighters discovered the flames coming from a bedroom near the back of the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Three arrested for attempted smash and grab burglary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people have been arrested after being accused of an attempted smash and grab style burglary as well as a 2021 burglary at a convenience store on Lake St., according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cmdr. Gene Pittman says detectives were notified of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
WAFB

Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have found the bodies of all three men who went missing Sunday evening on Lake Maurepas. On Monday morning, crews found the body of the man who jumped into Lake Maurepas to try to save his son and another man. Later in the day, around 6:30 p.m., the two remaining men’s bodies were found, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
MAUREPAS, LA
WAFB

Baby Queen crowned in Very Special Miss Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nova Joseph, of Hammond, was crowned as Baby Queen Very Special Miss Louisiana over the weekend at the Very Special Miss Louisiana pageant. TARC holds this pageant annually to fundraise for special needs children. This year, the pageant was held June 24-25 at the Mission...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

WAFB

