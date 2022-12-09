ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
WUSA9

Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate. Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy