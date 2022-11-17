ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Men's Health

Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50

WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
Fox17

These 7 hacks for air travel will save you time, money and hassle

According to a survey from Insuranks, 79% of Americans feel that flying is too expensive this year. Of those who did fly in 2022, nearly one in 10 lost an average of $243 due to delays and cancellations. And although airfare prices dropped during the fall, they are expected to rise again for the holidays.
The Associated Press

Adults need toys, too: Some holiday gift suggestions

NEW YORK (AP) — Adults. They need toys, too. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child at heart this holiday season:. The Shakespeare Game: This bard-in-a-box extravaganza has players collecting characters and racing around London’s theaters. The idea is to put on as many plays as possible before others “steal your ideas, burn down your theaters or spread the plague!” The winner rakes in the most box office bucks and is the fastest to fame and glory. $35.
CBS News

Parents beware: dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale

Parents shopping for their kids this holiday season need to be alert and carefully examine toys before they buy them because recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online, a consumer report said Thursday. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" toy safety report by Denver-based US Public Interest Research Group...
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
BoardingArea

Do Travel Agents Save You Money?

There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
People

The Best Artificial Christmas Tree We Tested Is Space-Saving and Pre-Lit — and Now It's 44% Off at Target

 It looks so realistic and is a breeze to assemble While there's no right answer to the ongoing debate over real versus artificial Christmas trees, it's hard to deny that a mess-less, reusable artificial tree has its benefits. If you're part of the pro-artificial group, PEOPLE's top tested artificial tree is now 44 percent off at Target, saving you $120 — and a lot of cleanup. To curate the best artificial Christmas trees, PEOPLE looked at assembly, ease of storage, and appearance. After days of testing, the team...
WPXI Pittsburgh

CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Saving on holiday travel and gifts

When it comes to holiday spending this year, no where will you feel the pinch quite as hard as when you’re booking travel, according to Clark Howard, our consumer adviser. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of airfare is up a whopping 43% compared to this time last year. But there are ways you can save.
CBS News

The best gifts under $100 to give this holiday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. November is here, which means the 2022 holiday season is almost at hand. If you haven't started your Hanukkah or...
Boston

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for travel

These gifts are sure to please the traveler in your life. For loved ones who love to travel, there are fun and relaxing hotel getaways as well as apparel designed to make adventurers more comfortable and organized. Ahead, we highlight five local gifts that fit the bill. Give a spa...
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
