Georgia’s tumultuous 2022 primary season is in the books with the dust still settling. As an aisle-crossing Democrat who gets things done for my community, I am more than happy that incumbent Governor Brian Kemp’s high-profile win over challenger David Perdue is complete. Democrats can use the knowledge of Kemp’s win to either gain traction or repeat […] The post Mainor: Brian Kemp won his primary with Kitchen Table Talk. GA Democrats must take note because our voters Don’t Even Have a Table appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO