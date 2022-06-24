Panthers DE Brian Burns did actually pay up on bet with Haason Reddick

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick got himself absolutely paid this offseason—in more ways than one. Oh, and that ain’t no joke.

The new Philadelphia Eagle, of course, signed on back home via free agency this spring. Reddick earned himself a pair of wings on a lucrative three-year, $45 million pact, straight off an impressive 11.0-sack campaign with Carolina in 2021.

Those 11.0 sacks also helped him earn a golf cart from Brian Burns, whom he had a bet with prior to the start of last season. As agreed upon by both players—whoever gets more sacks, get the wheels.

And Burns, who fell short of Reddick at 9.5 takedowns, said the bet has (actually) been paid.

“Nah, he has a gift sent to Philly,” the Pro Bowler told NBC Charlotte’s Ashley Stroehlein, who brought up Burns’ gag gift from a few months back. In February, Burns jokingly tweeted his ex-teammate a picture of a toy golf cart when Reddick came to collect. “I was messin’ with him with that,” he added. “It would’ve been real funny if I did that to him, but I’m a man of my word. So, I sent him what he needed.”

Now, when Reddick hits the link over in Pennsylvania, he’ll certainly be doing it in style—courtesy of a friend.