Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup Finds Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines are Safe and Effective for Children as Young as 6 Months Old, June 24

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.

