Oregon State

Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup Finds Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines are Safe and Effective for Children as Young as 6 Months Old, June 24

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process and has unanimously concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The...

oregontoday.net

WebMD

Moderna Says COVID Booster 'Potent' vs Newer Omicron Variants

June 22, 2022 – Moderna released study results today showing its new Omicron-specific booster increased antibodies against the coronavirus by a factor of 5, even against some of the newer and more worrisome variants. The company also today said it will soon ask the FDA to authorize the use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Parents Magazine

Parents Exclusive: Dr. Fauci Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Under 5

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have officially been authorized for kids 6 months and older. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both gave their approvals, allowing vaccine distribution to begin this week. To answer your top questions, Parents spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, about distribution, effectiveness, benefits of vaccination, and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Panera Bread Product Recalled

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
AFP

Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, health executive warns

The global food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine will kill millions by leaving the hungriest more vulnerable to infectious diseases, potentially triggering the world's next health catastrophe, the head of a major aid organisation has warned. The health expert said solving the food crisis was now paramount in aiding the treatment of the world's second-deadliest infectious disease.  
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelnoire.com

The CDC releases the latest travel advisory risk updates

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released travel advisory updates for several countries. The most notable change is two European countries, Romania and Sweden. Both countries, previously classified as a Level 3- High Risk with the rest of the European Union, are now at a Level 2- Moderate. Just as noteworthy, both Botswana and Cape Verde, two countries in Africa, moved to Level 3- High Risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Airline travel chaos drags on as 500 flights are canceled and 1K are delayed: American is blasted for issuing hotel vouchers that didn't work, forcing families to sleep in lobby, as Delta leaves customer on hold for FOUR HOURS and lost bags pile up

Travel mayhem stretched to the eighth day with thousands of flights delayed and over 500 cancelations in the US, sparking Fourth of July chaos fears. As of Friday morning, over 2,104 flights were delayed within, into or out of the US, according to FlightAware. An additional 543 flights were canceled across the nation.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Before the pandemic, there was no room in the budget for Kate Murphy’s children to buy lunch at school. She and her husband would buy in bulk and make bag lunches at home. So the free school meals that were made available to students nationwide amid the crisis have brought welcome relief, especially since her husband lost his job last year at a bakery company that closed.
VERMONT STATE
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Stuff TO Know

Doctor provides evidence based ways to prevent dementia and provides insights on the Vitamin D and dementia connection

The background: Well, the media is at it again. They’re now hyping up the idea that a vitamin D deficiency can cause dementia in adults. This isn’t totally correct. There’s no doubt about it, low vitamin D levels can lead to weaker bones and teeth. We even have some evidence that low vitamin D levels are present in people who have depression and anxiety.

