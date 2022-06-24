ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 24

 3 days ago

OHA report, June 23, 2022 – Cases: 2,364 new, 800,405 total; Deaths:...

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Roe vs. Wade in Oregon, June 27

Oregon’s Secretary of State release, June 24, 2022 – SALEM, OR — The following is a statement from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan: “The right to control your own body and future is fundamental to our freedom in America. With today’s decision to end our national constitutional right to an abortion, 6 people on the Supreme Court have put the lives of millions in danger and made our country less free. “Let’s be clear: In Oregon, abortion is legal. It is still your right. You can travel to Oregon to get an abortion if you need to. “In 2017 Oregon passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), one of the strongest abortion access laws in the country, codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and making the full range of reproductive health care services more accessible and affordable for all Oregonians. “While our rights are protected in Oregon, today’s decision will have devastating consequences around the country. This is a difficult day and many of us are concerned for our communities and our children. We are in this together though. I’ve been in this struggle to support access to abortion and I’ll continue to be no matter what.”
OREGON STATE
Stimulus payments of $600 going to thousands by July 1

236,000 Americans living in Oregon will soon see stimulus payments worth $600 from the Oregon Department of Revenue. The plan costs $141.8 million dollars and was passed into law in March. Those seeing payments meet eligibility requirements ahead of receiving payment. What are the eligibility requirements for a stimulus payment...
OREGON STATE
Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Newberg and other 'standard zone' cities will see a hike to $13.50 an hour on FridayStarting Friday, the 5% of the state's workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, placing Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. In 2022 that means urban workers will see an hourly wage increase to $14.75, a hike of 75 cents. The minimum wage in the rural parts of the state will increase 50 cents an hour to $12.50. Towns located in the so-called...
NEWBERG, OR
UTV Takeover concludes on the Oregon coast

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on site. Event...
COOS BAY, OR
Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon opens door for pandemic housing support

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Homeowner Assistance Fund is expanding temporary COVID-19 pandemic mortgage support today. It says it's expanding to include more traditionally underserved homeowners. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced yesterday that the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program is now open to applicants eligible for Phase 3.
OREGON STATE
Authorities warn Northwest swimmers to beware risky waters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning recreationists to be wary of risky waterways as hot weather hits part of the Pacific Northwest. The Statesman-Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state through Sunday. After an abnormally cool...
SALEM, OR
Thousands Of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage Starting In July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
OREGON STATE
What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
OREGON STATE
Oregon, Washington heat advisory through Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scorcher has arrived Sunday, bringing the hottest temperatures in the Portland metro since the record-shattering heatwave of 2021. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Oregon and Washington through Monday. Sunday is 40 degrees hotter in Portland than exactly one week ago, when...
PORTLAND, OR
$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
Meet the New Miss Oregon!

Kara chatted with the New Miss Oregon, Sophia Takla. They talked about her platform and what to expect for Miss Oregon's 75th year!
OREGON STATE
Michigan to destroy some infant blood spots in fight over consent

Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE

