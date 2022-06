The Silent Sentinel statue in City Square Park was damaged during the 2020 derecho. The statue has since been shipped to Mississippi to be restored. In the latest status report, we learned that the restoration is going very well, but also slow and challenging (as was expected). The restoration expert is working to finalize the statue's posture and stance. He is also working to reinforce the way it is mounted. In the next phase, he will be fabricating a bronze, 1858 socket bayonet. He hopes to have the sculpture ready for paint by the end of the month. The full, detailed restoration is expected to take six months.

MARION, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO