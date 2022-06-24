ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lake Mead, largest US reservoir, inches closer to ‘dead pool’ levels

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUZJ7_0gKtUOtg00

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, is inching closer to “dead pool” status as water levels continue to fall amid a drought, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to NBC News and ABC News, the water level of the reservoir along the Nevada-Arizona border reached another historic low Thursday, dropping to 1,043.82 feet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported. Dead pool – when low levels prevent the water from flowing to a dam – would occur at 895 feet, officials said.

Although it likely would take years for Lake Mead to reach the grim milestone, officials are sounding alarms. Last summer, a water shortage forced fewer releases from the reservoir, which produces power at the Hoover Dam and provides drinking water to Nevada, California and Arizona, along with portions of Mexico, ABC News reported. More cuts could come next summer as officials attempt to replenish Lake Mead, according to the news outlet.

“Electricity generation in our western reservoirs becomes a problem as the water level in the reservoirs goes down,” University of Arizona emeritus professor Robert Glennon, a water law expert, told NBC News.

The sinking water level has had other chilling consequences, as well. ABC News reported that authorities discovered human bodies in the reservoir last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the U.S. National Park Service.

Photos: Lake Mead inches closer to 'dead pool' water levels A formerly sunken boat is currently stuck nearly upright in a now-dry section of lakebed at the drought-stricken Lake Mead on June 23, 2022, in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
AZFamily

Arizona is the #3 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the most common and fatal natural disasters in the U.S., continue to get more destructive. Catastrophic flooding events once thought to occur every 100 years could become annual happenings. And the nation’s floodplains are projected to grow by roughly 45% by the end of the century.
ARIZONA STATE
tahoequarterly.com

California’s Lurking Lava

In a state shaped by its explosive past, the eight active volcanoes from Mount Shasta to Salton Buttes pose distant yet significant threats to their local communities, infrastructure and resources. California is no stranger to natural disasters. Between earthquakes, mudslides, floods and wildfires, the Golden State had been handed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments of $1,000 for Arizona families

There are 1,000 families in Phoenix, Arizona current UBI program rolled out by local government in the U.S. UBI programs have become popular since the ending of stimulus payments from the federal government. Where UBI payments are recurring payments, whether it be weekly, monthly, or yearly, stimulus payments are issued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Reservoirs#Water Shortage#Nbc News#Abc News
WSB Radio

California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a pivotal midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Air Force ROTC cadet dies during training exercise at Idaho base

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A U.S. Air Force ROTC cadet from Oregon State University is dead after an incident occurred during training at an Idaho base, officials said. According to The Associated Press, Mackenzie Wilson, 19, of Eagle River, Alaska, and 18 other cadets were participating in a training exercise Friday at Mountain Home Air Force Base when she was involved in a Humvee-related accident, officials said in a news release Sunday. Wilson died at the scene, the release said.
IDAHO STATE
AccuWeather

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

The nation’s largest reservoir is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s, and experts say that the declining water levels are ‘deadly serious.’. Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool."
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Tubac, the earliest European settlement in Arizona

TUBAC, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A short 45-minute drive south of Tucson on Interstate 19 brings you to a spot that was once the most remote part of the Spanish Empire’s New World on this continent. Located in Santa Cruz County, situated beside the Santa Cruz River, the community of Tubac is the site of the oldest European settlement in what is now Arizona. Human habitation of the area is traced back to Hohokam occupation between 300 and 1500 A.D. The Tohono O’odham people followed. The name of the community, Tubac, is derived from a Tohono O’odham name Cuwak, meaning “place of dark water.” It was the Tohono O’odham people who greeted the Jesuit missionaries when they came to convert the native people in the late 17th century.
TUBAC, AZ
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ

Are you fond of small towns filled with history, culture, art, and friendly people?. Do you love quaint cities where you can wander the streets on foot and discover hidden gems?. If you answered with a resounding yes, then Pinetop-Lakeside is the perfect destination for you. This small town situated...
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ
WSB Radio

At least 2 people injured after a semi-truck hauling over 200 beehives turns over in Utah

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At least two people were injured after a semi-truck hauling over 200 beehives turned over in Utah on Monday. According to the Park City Fire District, crews have been on the scene of a semi-truck that rolled over, carrying hundreds of beehives. Two people have been transported to a hospital with multiple bee stings and other minor injuries.
PARK CITY, UT
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy